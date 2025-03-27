'More Trans Violence': Student Attacks Conservative with Deadly Bike Lock - And Did It in Worst State Possible

They always seem to pick the same kinds of victims. But times have changed, and we will not stand for it any longer.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA reported that an alleged attacker had used a metal bike lock to assault two of his organization’s female officers on the campus of the University of Texas at Dallas.

Then, approximately nine hours later, Kirk announced a suspect. Authorities in Collin County, Texas, had arrested Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen, an Asian man posing as a woman, and charged him with multiple felonies.

Texas, in other words, does not coddle transgender suspects by feeding their delusions or treating them as victims.

Incredibly, the alleged victims appeared to catch the attack on video. Kirk shared those clips, as well.

“Our Chapter President, Paige Neumann, and her secretary Grace were just assaulted while tabling at the University of Texas at Dallas,” Kirk wrote.

“The attacker took a metal bike lock and slammed it against Paige’s head (pictured below), hitting her so hard that it completely shattered Paige’s phone. It’s unclear if the perpetrator is female or trans,” he added.

One of the two accompanying videos did show an effeminate-looking male swinging a bike lock at the camera.

Meanwhile, a second video, recorded from a distance, appeared to show the alleged assailant riding off on a bike.

WARNING: The following post contains content that may be disturbing for some readers.

JUST IN — Our Chapter President, Paige Neumann, and her secretary Grace were just assaulted while tabling at the University of Texas at Dallas. The attacker took a metal bike lock and slammed it against Paige’s head (pictured below), hitting her so hard that it completely… pic.twitter.com/xgG5QqbqOc — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 25, 2025

Then, early on Wednesday morning, Kirk reported Nguyen’s arrest.

“More trans violence,” the conservative commentator wrote.

🚨BREAKING UPDATE: Collin County, Texas has made the arrest public. The attacker has been charged with multiple felonies and is identified as an Asian MALE named Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen. More trans violence.https://t.co/Ln05d6YTFd https://t.co/WXBUzp1WfL pic.twitter.com/Fs6mNhuixl — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2025

Approximately an hour later, journalist Andy Ngo of The Post Millennial reported Nguyen’s preferred female name.

“He uses the alias ‘Alyssa,'” Ngo wrote.

Moreover, it appears that Nguyen did not stop with the alleged assault on two young women.

Indeed, Ngo added that authorities arrested the young man “on suspicion of two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault on an officer, felony attempting to take a weapon from an officer and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and two counts of criminal mischief.”

Yikes.

The violent trans extremist who attacked a conservative female student at @UT_Dallas with a bike lock is Vietnamese-American man Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen. He uses the alias “Alyssa.” His Vietnamese name, Thanh Tam, is a male name. Nguyen has been arrested on suspicion of two felony… https://t.co/qsOHytRgnC pic.twitter.com/yJRWYqNpLT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 26, 2025

Of course, as Kirk noted, the broader epidemic of trans violence always leaps to mind in cases like this.

That epidemic, however, features a particular subset of victims, namely women and children. One never hears, for instance, of transgender cyclists swinging bike locks at Harley Davidson riders.

Ironically, therefore, violent males posing as females seem to harbor a particular disdain for actual females. Or, perhaps, those males simply act from cowardice in selecting the most vulnerable victims. After all, violent males who do not pose as females tend to have the same defect.

Either way, the alleged assailant in this case chose the wrong state and the wrong time in which to unleash his rage. With President Donald Trump back in the White House, people will still do as they have always done in private. Much of it will be reprehensible. But conservatives and people of good sense everywhere will no longer indulge the public fantasies of troubled individuals.

Then again, consider how the Dallas Observer characterized the alleged victims and their organization.

“A video of the assault was published to X by Charlie Kirk, the far-right leader of Turning Point USA’s national organization, and has received 3.6 million views. According to the Anti-Defamation League, Turning Point USA supports far-right policies and talking points, like those that disenfranchise the transgender community or support Christian Nationalism,” the Observer wrote.

In other words, the fight against leftist and transgender propaganda continues.

