Share
Commentary
Sports

Trans Weightlifter Smashes Women's Record, International Consortium Humbles the 'Mediocre Male' with a Big Reminder

 By Bryan Chai  August 21, 2023 at 11:57am
Share

“Mediocre male” athletes take note: Women are beyond sick and tired of having you gentlemen infiltrate their sports just so your fragile egos can be massaged a bit.

(To be clear, the above warning is meant only for the male athletes seeking fortune and/or glory in women’s sports.)

The latest, and perhaps loudest, example of this transgender backlash came following a weightlifting competition in Canada held Aug. 10-13.

The 2023 Canadian Powerlifting Union’s Western Canadian Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships took place in Brandon, Manitoba, and that is where Anne Andres — a man who claims to be a woman — broke some women’s powerlifting records.

It was as big of a sham as it sounds.

Trending:
'I Know What I Witnessed': Michael Oher's High School Coach Says 'The Facts Will Come Out' Amid Dispute with Tuohys

According to OutKick’s calculations, due to the cumulative way in which weightlifting is scored in this competition, Andres lifted a whopping 1,317 pounds over three events.

The next closest competitor, second-place finisher SuJan Gil, lifted “only” 854 pounds across the same three events.

That’s a rather stark 463-pound difference — and enough of an advantage for Andres to nab a Canadian women’s national record and an unofficial women’s world record, per Fox News.

One of the fiercest responses to this travesty of a sporting event came from the International Consortium on Female Sport, an advocacy group fighting for women in sports.

“This is NOT a legitimate [Canadian] National Record,” the ICFS posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This is a mediocre lift by a mediocre male who is being allowed to lift against women because… hair colour? ” it said.

“Shame on the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU). This is discrimination against female competitors.”

The ICFS then ended its post with a simple and resonant hashtag: “#SaveWomensSports.”

Related:
Ex-ESPN Host Calls Out Former Colleagues: Their Silence Disgusts Me

Meanwhile, the blue-haired Andres boasted about his victory on Instagram, saying, “I got every masters record and two unofficial world masters records.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anne Andres (@rawrlifts)

This isn’t Andres’ first brush with controversy.

The transgender powerlifter made waves in February when he flippantly wanted to know why women don’t excel at bench pressing. Riley Gaines, herself a victim of a man masquerading as a woman in her sport, blasted Andres.

“Anne Andres (male who identifies and competes as a woman) doesn’t understand why female powerlifters are so ‘bad’ at bench press….well idk Anne, but maybe it’s because you have 20 times more testosterone than them. Just a thought,” she said.

Whether it’s cycling, mixed martial arts or running, there appears to be no shortage of aggressively unremarkable men finding newfound glory and success in women’s sports.

It’s grotesque. It’s backward. And it appears to be reaching critical mass.

Should all men be banned from female sports?

Whether it’s various sports governing bodies changing rules and allowances to bar men from women’s competition or advocacy groups like the ICFS even existing in the first place, common sense finally (finally) appears to be punching back against far-left nonsense.

Hopefully, there will still be a woman’s record or two left for women to break by the time the dust settles.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Woke Head of Teacher's Union Told to Revisit 'Schoolhouse Rock' After Posting a 'Must Read'
Spanish World Cup Star Finds Out Her Father Has Died Just After Winning Against England
Trans Weightlifter Smashes Women's Record, International Consortium Humbles the 'Mediocre Male' with a Big Reminder
CNN Host Admits It on Air After Biden News Breaks: 'Trump Was Right'
CNN Admits the Truth About Donald Trump on Live TV - And It's Bad News for Joe Biden
See more...

Conversation