Trans Winner of Women's Half-Marathon Takes Pleasure Rubbing Competitors' Faces in His Dominant Victory

What would you call a professional track and field athlete who joined a middle school team and broke every record?

You’d call him a cheater.

What would you call this athlete if he took it even further, mocking his competitors by saying that he won even though he was “embarrassingly slow”?

You’d call him an immature bully.

In no universe would anyone call such a person a winner.

But that’s what we’re expected to call Kae Ravichandran, a male identifying as transgender who ran a New York half-marathon in the women’s category and won.

Ravichandran finished the 13.1-mile race in Altamont in one hour and 24 minutes on Nov. 19, beating second-place finisher Amanda Aussems by a whopping six minutes, according to Fox News.

Had he competed in his own division, he would have placed fourth.

To add insult to injury, after his win against female competitors, Ravichandran essentially said he had beaten them without even trying.

“Embarrassingly slow, gave up after mile 5 because my tendon was acting up. Verrrrrrry out of shape 🙂 [I’ll] take the [win] [though],” Ravichandran wrote online.

Of course he’ll take the win. He’ll probably take a lot of wins away from real women, and he knows it.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, an outspoken defender of women’s sports, pointed out the arrogance and congratulated Aussems on what should have been her victory.

The real winner of women’s category was Amanda Aussems with a time of 1:30.39. Congrats to her and the other female runners. Results here https://t.co/4Bdo2S4Rgt — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 26, 2023

In response, Ravichandran argued that his physiology is now that of a woman thanks to hormone injections and that his critics simply “don’t want trans people in sports.”

“This is so dumb, I ran a 71-minute half marathon pre-estrogen, less than two weeks after a marathon. For this totally fresh [half-marathon], I ran 84 minutes. I’ve become way slower — like 18%, my body is physiologically a woman’s body now,” Ravichandran wrote on Instagram.

“Yet they still don’t want me competing. It’s clear that they just don’t want trans people in sports in general, and they actually don’t care about biology,” he added.

“I need to remind myself that these people have nothing better to do with their lives and spend all their energy being bigots. I also need to stop opening up stuff when I’m tagged, but morbid curiosity sometimes takes over me. Agh. Just feel like s***.”

While Ravichandran bemoans his misery, he should spare a thought for those women who weren’t “embarrassingly slow” and still got beat by a man.

Maybe his tendon was acting up because of the giant bigot card he carries around, ready to play whenever he is called out for humble-bragging about defeating women.

