Trans Workers at Facebook Face Nasty Surprise Visiting the Bathroom Under Zuckerberg's New Policy: Report

It’s the little things that tell the story.

With Facebook’s parent company announcing a sweeping new approach to its content moderation policy, users of some of the world’s largest social media platforms are likely to see the changes on their phones and laptop screens.

But for some Meta employees, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s pivot is going to mean a big change closer to home — and one that simply reflects the return of sanity.

In a lengthy look inside the changes at Meta published on Friday, The New York Times reported that Zuckerberg’s new policies had gone beyond removing hideously biased “fact-checkers.”

The company’s “facilities managers were instructed to remove tampons from men’s bathrooms, which the company had provided for nonbinary and transgender employees who use the men’s room and who may have required sanitary pads, two employees said.”

Imagine that — the company is removing tampons from men’s bathrooms, according to the Times.

That might mean “transgender” and “nonbinary” employees would face a nasty surprise. But it would also be a sign that one of the world’s most influential businesses had decided to stop catering to what amounts to a mental delusion.

The reality of human beings is that the species consists of two sexes — male and female. Only one of those sexes — women — menstruates.

And since tampons are a means of dealing with menstruation, logic dictates that there is no need for them in lavatories dedicated specifically to the “men’s” half of the equation.

Will Zuckerberg ever deserve the public’s trust? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 21% (271 Votes) No: 79% (997 Votes)

That is reality, and the Meta policy — if the two employees the Times cites are truthful — is simply reflecting that.

That’s good news for Facebook’s billions of users — who will never have a need or opportunity to use one of the company’s restrooms.

It’s a possible sign that the leftist-progressive worldview that has dominated its discourse at least since Donald Trump’s arrival on the political scene may really be receding in its influence at Zuckerberg’s brainchild. (News that Meta is doing away with its “diversity, equity and inclusion” obsession is another welcome sign.)

And the harm that worldview has done is indisputable.

In a video that made headlines this week, Zuckerberg acknowledged that the company’s “fact checkers have just been too politically biased, and they’ve destroyed more trust than they’ve created, especially in the U.S.”

And that’s not to mention Zuckerberg’s more personal role in politics — the funding he poured into “Zuck bucks” operations during the 2020 presidential campaign that might have been key to the razor-thin outcome that gave Joe Biden the White House.

With Trump only nine days away from inauguration, Zuckerberg is changing his public policies in ways both large and small.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users should — if Zuckerberg is to be trusted — be seeing the differences soon.

If the Times report is accurate, Meta employees will meanwhile be seeing a return to sanity closer to home, possibly showing the company is serious.

And it’s the little things that tell the story.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.