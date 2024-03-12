There were probably more than a few people who thought Special Counsel Robert Hur’s characterization of Joe Biden as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” was perhaps a generous assessment.

It turns out, though, with the release of the transcripts of the interview Hur conducted with our geriatric president, it was much, much more generous than even the most skeptical among us believed.

In an excerpt released by The New York Times, the transcript showed, when Hur described Biden as being unable to remember what year his son died or when he was president, it wasn’t an exaggeration or outright falsehood like Biden claimed.

Rather, it was dead accurate.

The full report is a good 250 pages and as such hasn’t been released to the general public yet, but the excerpt the Times shared paints a damning picture of Biden’s failing cognitive abilities.

The excert began with Biden stumbling around his words, asking “Well, um … I, I, I, I, I don’t know. This is, what, 2017, 2018, that area?,” to which Hur responded in the affirmative.

Biden continued, rambling, “Remember, in this time frame, my son is — either been deployed or is dying, and, and so it was — and by the way, there were still a lot of people at the time when I got out of the Senate that were encouraging me to run in this period, except the president. I’m not — and not a mean thing to say. He just thought that [Hillary Clinton] had a better shot of winning the presidency than I did. And so I hadn’t, I hadn’t, at this point — even though I’m at Penn, I hadn’t walked away from the idea that I may run for office again. But if I ran again, I’d be running for president. And, and so what was happening, though — what month did Beau die? Oh, God, May 30 –,”

It is important to note here, that when he said, “I got out of the Senate,” he is actually referring to getting out of the vice presidency.

Rachel Cotton, a White House lawyer tried to help him by reminding him Beau Biden died in 2015, but then Biden asked, “Was it 2015 he had died?”

After confirming his son died in 2015, Hur and the rest of the staff around Biden tried to move on, but Biden still failed to remember significant dates, asking “and Trump gets elected in November of 2017?”

He was corrected twice, as former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

Even then, at the end of the transcript Biden forgot the date of son’s death again, saying “And in 2017, Beau had passed and — this is personal …,” and here is where the transcript ended.

Now, for those who don’t remember, or were otherwise unaware, Biden’s son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

While Beau Biden was in the military and had been deployed to Iraq in 2009, he’d been stateside for some time by the time he passed.

President Biden, however, began lying that his son died in action in Iraq and has repeated the lie so much that, as we see in the transcript, even he can no longer remember how and when his son died.

What is important here is that Hur does not ask about Beau Biden — rather, he’s asking about the classified documents dumped unceremoniously in Biden’s garage.

As the Times reported, during his disastrous news conference he called the day the original report was released, Biden ripped Hur for his conclusions, saying “How in the hell dare he raise that? Frankly, when I was asked the question I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business.”

Biden lied, then, about Hur’s line of questioning — no surprise there — and there is no question that the transcript confirms all of Hur’s original conclusions, and then some.

Legal analyst Jonathan Turley unpacked the implications of these transcripts in admirable detail on the social media platform X, saying how the “transcript also confirmed that it was the President, not Hur, that raised his son’s death despite his later anger expressed in his press conference,” and that “Ironically, Biden could now claim that he just didn’t remember raising that with Hur…precisely the problem that Hur raised in questioning Biden’s mental faculties.”

…The transcript also confirmed that it was the President, not Hur, that raised his son’s death despite his later anger expressed in his press conference. The President also stated that he did not recall roughly four dozen times. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 12, 2024

It’s now indisputable: Biden’s memory is gone beyond saving.

What Republicans and conservatives have been saying since the senile career politician began campaigning from his basement in 2019 has been vindicated by Biden’s own words.

Failing to remember what happened last Tuesday or what you ate for lunch yesterday is one thing.

But forgetting the year your beloved son tragically died?

That’s a clear sign of declining mental faculties.

Biden is not and was never fit to be president.

The question remains, then, will the Democrats take him out of the running or desperately try to spin this to keep him in the race?

Either way, it’s hard to feel that bad for anyone involved in this debacle — after all, they brought this on themselves.

