Share
Commentary
News

Transgender Allegedly Exposed Himself to Schoolkids and Made a Deadly Threat - Then Police Lose All Patience

 By Johnathan Jones  May 26, 2023 at 3:06pm
Share

This week’s edition of police “brutalizing” an innocent minority was the left’s latest example of why Western culture is irredeemably biased against “protected” classes of people – until it wasn’t.

Reports and videos began circulating of a “transgender woman” who was roughed up pretty good by police in Milan, Italy, for being guilty of being different, or at least, that’s what some on Twitter and social media were told.

A video of a beating at the hands of cops understandably went viral.

But the clip was reportedly missing some crucial context as it turned out the “victim” had allegedly been exposing his penis to children and also threatened to infect them with the AIDS virus.

The video doesn’t show those allegations, but it does show Italian police officers taking some pretty good swings at the person:

Trending:
Disgraced 'Non-Binary' Former Biden Official Is Finding Out the Hard Way That Jails Are Very Binary

WARNING: The following video contains content the viewer may find disturbing

Plenty of people on Twitter were quick to to defend the alleged predator:

Did these police officers go too far?

Related:
Grieving Mother Shocks Everyone by Showing Up to Migrant's Hearing Wearing an Unforgettable Picture

According to the feminist news outlet Reduxx, the “woman” was actually a Brazilian man.

The outlet reported officers were called to the Istituto Comprensivo Casa Del Sole primary school Wednesday just after 8 a.m. local time over complaints he had exposed himself and made the threats.

The man was taken into custody, where it is alleged he used hairpins in the back of a police car in an attempt to cut himself.

From there, per the report, he vowed to use his blood to “infect everyone” with AIDS.

Then, the trans perp faked an injury in the back of the car, which prompted officers to stop to check on him.

He then shoved an officer and made a run for it. He didn’t get far, as the video clearly shows.

Given all of that, is it still fair to call the police response “excessive”? What else were these cops supposed to do based on what little is known?

A crazed vagrant was threatening to spread communicable diseases, flashing his genitals to children, and physically assaulting police officers. Would it have been better for the police to gently hug the offender before letting him loose with a pat on the back?

The officers on the video are reportedly under investigation by far-left prosecutors and have been placed on leave by Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala.

To be clear, we don’t know all the facts.

But even if the allegations against the unnamed man are all true, it isn’t likely they left would turn on him.

The LGBT mafia is demanding unquestioned tolerance to its agenda in this country and across Europe.

Given how obsessed these people are with forcing children to attend their drag shows, this guy could probably plead guilty, serve a prison sentence in Italy and then fly to the U.S. where he would promptly be given a job at Target.

The most heartbreaking part of this story is not that people are defending a man accused of exposing his private parts to kids.

It’s that those reactions are not the least bit surprising.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




White House Cuts Feed When Person Behind Biden Collapses During Speech
Transgender Allegedly Exposed Himself to Schoolkids and Made a Deadly Threat - Then Police Lose All Patience
Target Pays Millions of Dollars to Org That Wants to Secretly Transition Kids Without Parent Permission
Mexican President Reveals GOP Candidate He Does Not Want to Win the 2024 Election
Twitter Founder Wants to 'Splinter' All Gov't Intel Agencies, Attaches Haunting Pic with Plea
See more...

Conversation