This week’s edition of police “brutalizing” an innocent minority was the left’s latest example of why Western culture is irredeemably biased against “protected” classes of people – until it wasn’t.

Reports and videos began circulating of a “transgender woman” who was roughed up pretty good by police in Milan, Italy, for being guilty of being different, or at least, that’s what some on Twitter and social media were told.

A video of a beating at the hands of cops understandably went viral.

But the clip was reportedly missing some crucial context as it turned out the “victim” had allegedly been exposing his penis to children and also threatened to infect them with the AIDS virus.

The video doesn’t show those allegations, but it does show Italian police officers taking some pretty good swings at the person:

WARNING: The following video contains content the viewer may find disturbing

Brutal y cobarde agresión de la policía italiana a una mujer trans desarmada en Milán, ya en suelo la rocían con gas lacrimógeno, la revientan a patadas y muelen a porrazos cuatro agentes. Ella pide clemencia, grita de dolor y se intenta proteger con las manos por delante y ellos… pic.twitter.com/OK0OIJZJxt — Carla Antonelli / 🏳️‍⚧️☂️ (@CarlaAntonelli) May 25, 2023

Plenty of people on Twitter were quick to to defend the alleged predator:

Did these police officers go too far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (2 Votes) No: 96% (54 Votes)

TW: Violence :Police beating up a Trans woman in Milan. Italy is run by a Fascist government. Source: .@CarlaAntonelli pic.twitter.com/mGECc2YLEm — Dr Robert Bohan (@RobertBohan) May 25, 2023

Came back to Twitter just to share this. Today 4 cops in Milan beat up and pepper sprayed an harmless trans woman. I’m honestly so scared about being trans in Italy, I feel less and less safe day by day. https://t.co/k4a66Ky5Sx — Mavi (@KikiHana__) May 24, 2023

A trans woman in Milan, Italy was brutally beaten and tortured by police. #queerlivesmatter pic.twitter.com/ACkodmwdiu — Queer Lives Matter (@qlmoffical) May 26, 2023

According to the feminist news outlet Reduxx, the “woman” was actually a Brazilian man.

The outlet reported officers were called to the Istituto Comprensivo Casa Del Sole primary school Wednesday just after 8 a.m. local time over complaints he had exposed himself and made the threats.

The man was taken into custody, where it is alleged he used hairpins in the back of a police car in an attempt to cut himself.

From there, per the report, he vowed to use his blood to “infect everyone” with AIDS.

Then, the trans perp faked an injury in the back of the car, which prompted officers to stop to check on him.

He then shoved an officer and made a run for it. He didn’t get far, as the video clearly shows.

Given all of that, is it still fair to call the police response “excessive”? What else were these cops supposed to do based on what little is known?

A crazed vagrant was threatening to spread communicable diseases, flashing his genitals to children, and physically assaulting police officers. Would it have been better for the police to gently hug the offender before letting him loose with a pat on the back?

The officers on the video are reportedly under investigation by far-left prosecutors and have been placed on leave by Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala.

To be clear, we don’t know all the facts.

But even if the allegations against the unnamed man are all true, it isn’t likely they left would turn on him.

The LGBT mafia is demanding unquestioned tolerance to its agenda in this country and across Europe.

Given how obsessed these people are with forcing children to attend their drag shows, this guy could probably plead guilty, serve a prison sentence in Italy and then fly to the U.S. where he would promptly be given a job at Target.

The most heartbreaking part of this story is not that people are defending a man accused of exposing his private parts to kids.

It’s that those reactions are not the least bit surprising.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.