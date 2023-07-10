Share
Commentary
Hari Nef arrives for the world premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday.
Commentary
Hari Nef arrives for the world premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Sunday. (MICHAEL TRAN - AFP / Getty Images)

Transgender 'Barbie' Actor Reveals Role Is Driving a Hidden Agenda: 'It's Candy with a Little Poison'

 By Bryan Chai  July 10, 2023 at 3:49pm
Share

For many cinephiles, the weekend beginning on July 21, 2023, is a landmark date.

Why? Because a pair of tentpole films are simultaneously releasing that day — Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” (a dramatized biopic based on the titular scientist) and the ballyhooed new “Barbie” (yes, the famous children’s doll) movie.

Now, if you were to learn that the weekend of July 21 was going to be marred because one of these movies would be dabbling in divisive, social and geopolitical issues, you’d probably assume that it would be “Oppenheimer” causing the consternation.

Well, you’d assume wrong, because it turns out that the hot pink and fuschia-toned movie is the source of some surprisingly nuanced conversation — and some not-so-subtle conversations.

“Barbie” first garnered some negative press when the movie was abruptly yanked from airing in Vietnam after it featured a map that recognized China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Trending:
Republican Lawmakers Uncover Email Chain That Shows 'Ultimate Purpose' of Hunter Biden's Burisma Role: Report

The movie’s showrunners spoke to Variety and have dismissed the map controversy because the map is a “child-like crayon drawing.”

But while in the above instance, the “Barbie” movie and its associates are brushing the controversy aside as much ado about nothing, a more recent controversy has reared its ugly head with all of the subtly you’d expect from a movie this bright pink.

Will you be seeing the new “Barbie” movie?

That’s because transgender actor Hari Nef (a man who claims to be a woman) seemingly said the quiet part out loud in an interview with Out magazine.

“[He] says while the movie is a celebration of femininity, it’s also a loving sendup of it and how far it can be taken,” the glowing article notes.

“That contradiction and ambivalence, I think, is very close to the heart of probably a lot of girls like me today, probably a lot of girls in general today,” the actor said.

That’s when he muttered the most alarming bit: “It’s candy with a little poison, and that’s what I like.”

Look, whether you think child sex trafficking and pedophilia are real-world problems or are some conservative boogeyman, we can all agree that poisoning children with candy is wrong, no?

Related:
'Spider-Man' Actor Says He Does 'Not Like Hollywood': The Business 'Really Scares Me'

And yet, Nef’s offhand remarks illustrate the very thing that has so many everyday Americans concerned.

Namely, most Americans don’t care about whatever perversion is going on behind closed doors. But once those doors are flung open and targeting children? That’s where many parents draw the line, and Nef’s remarks could be a death knell for the “Barbie” movie just weeks before its grand debut.

Is Nef really using this movie as a vehicle to push some LGBT agenda onto younger viewers? It certainly seems so and that could be a problem for the movie.

The topic of transgenderism, especially, has become a nuclear hot-button issue in recent times.

Look at the current state of Target or Bud Light, both major conglomerates that have worked with the transgender lobby. Notably, Bud Light is still suffering after working with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Target is not doing much better.

“Barbie,” meanwhile, appears to be trying to keep that hot-button issue at arms reach — in spite of that curious “candy with a little poison” remark.

Nef aggressively denied being a “Trans Barbie” but rather that all “Barbies are Barbies, they’re not human women. They’re dolls. They don’t have genitalia.”

Well, yes. Dolls don’t have genitalia, but the left has already established that genitalia doesn’t matter when it comes to feeling like a boy or girl.

Keeping the transgender topic at arms reach (well, at least until that Variety interview dropped) was probably the best move the studio could make.

Look at Disney, who has been hemorrhaging money “thanks” to box office flops that touted way more about gender ideology (“Look! This movie has the first gay couple!” “Look! This movie has a non-binary character!”) than actual plot details.

If Nef’s verbiage isn’t cleared up — pronto — July 21 may be going from a “Barbenheimer” weekend to just “Oppenheimer.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




ESPN Caught Using Extremely Dishonest Tactic to Smear Ex-Host Who Now Works at Fox News
Trump Endorses Country Music Superstar - But Not Without Blistering Him First
'I Was a Child' - Ex-Nickelodeon Star Accuses Adult Jonah Hill of More Bad Behavior
NFL Pro Bowler Gets Big Backlash After Starring in Bud Light Ad, Battles with Critics
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Furious Biden's Staffers Aren't Doing a Good Enough Job Covering for His Issues
See more...

Conversation