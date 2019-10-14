SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Transgender Who Called Mispronunciation of Name 'Violence' Spent 10 Years in Prison for Actual Violence

By Joe Saunders
Published October 14, 2019 at 2:50pm
Print

When the 2020 Democrats pander, they leave no cause behind.

That was on glaring display Thursday night in Los Angeles during a town hall on LGBT rights when the party’s presidential contenders differed only on the degree they were willing to suspend reality and common sense to grab what could be important votes in the primary contest.

But a question fielded by former House and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro might have summed it up the best.

A transgender member of the audience going by the name of Shagasyia “Shea” Diamond (that nickname is pronounced Shee-yah, by the way — it’s going to matter) took the microphone to pose a question to Castro.

Moderator and CNN reporter Nia-Malika Henderson made the mistake of saying Diamond’s nickname as “Shay” — and was promptly treated to a lecture on the outrage she’d just committed.

TRENDING: In Middle of Dem Debate, Anderson Cooper Declares Biden's Been 'Falsely Accused'

“It’s violent to misgender or to alter the name of a trans person,” Diamond said. “So, always get that right first.”

What followed was a question about whether Castro intended, if elected, to have a group of “trans people” around to advise him on trans issues.

Castro would, of course. This is a guy so “woke” to transgenders he supports abortions for men who’ve decided they’re really women — despite the fact that it’s biologically impossible for them to get pregnant.

Does an exchange like this hurt Democrats more than it helps?

What pushed this to the real lunatic fringe is Diamond’s criminal past.

According to the alternate-lifestyle themed NewNowNext.com, Diamond spent the decade between ages 20 and 30 doing time in a Michigan prison for armed robbery.

The story was that the robbery was aimed at raising money for gender reassignment surgery — an operation that runs in the neighborhood of $7,000 to $24,000 for the male-to-female version, according to LiveScience.

Diamond was nailed robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, according to Billboard. So either Michigan convenience stores are wealthier targets than they are in most places, or that’s not the whole story.

Regardless.

RELATED: Historically Accurate Election Model Shows Trump Walloping 2020 Dem Even Worse Than He Beat Hillary in 2016

The point here is that the person doing the lecturing at that Democratic LGBT fest about the supposed violence of words has a prison record for engaging in the real thing.

Whatever point Diamond was trying to make — or Castro was trying to pander to — the exchange didn’t go over well among the Twittering public.

“Petty” barely begins to cover it.

But as with most Democratic positions, it’s not a bad place to start.

There’s “hypocritical,” too, considering Diamond’s criminal past. And “cowardly,” “nauseating” and “stomach-turning” — any number of dismal adjectives to describe the consistently bizarre willingness of Democratic candidates to grovel when placed in front of a liberal audience.

(Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had her own moment of groveling on Thursday, too.)

But it’s the 2020 election, and Democrats of all stripes think they have a mission to take on President Donald Trump in November.

And to do that, they’re not going to leave any cause behind.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Adam Schiff Hit with Two Ethics Complaints Over 'Ukraine' Prank Call
Congressman Jim Jordan Rips Adam Schiff's Closed-Door Impeachment - 'They’re Making the Rules Up as They Go'
Former CNN Employee Tucker Carlson Weighs In on Undercover Video: 'The Definition of State Media'
Trump Campaign To Crash Democratic Debate with 'Socialism Destroys Jobs' Message
LeBron James Sides with China, Makes Things Much Worse for the NBA
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×