Transgender Who Called Mispronunciation of Name 'Violence' Spent 10 Years in Prison for Actual Violence

When the 2020 Democrats pander, they leave no cause behind.

That was on glaring display Thursday night in Los Angeles during a town hall on LGBT rights when the party’s presidential contenders differed only on the degree they were willing to suspend reality and common sense to grab what could be important votes in the primary contest.

But a question fielded by former House and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro might have summed it up the best.

A transgender member of the audience going by the name of Shagasyia “Shea” Diamond (that nickname is pronounced Shee-yah, by the way — it’s going to matter) took the microphone to pose a question to Castro.

Moderator and CNN reporter Nia-Malika Henderson made the mistake of saying Diamond’s nickname as “Shay” — and was promptly treated to a lecture on the outrage she’d just committed.

“It’s violent to misgender or to alter the name of a trans person,” Diamond said. “So, always get that right first.”

What followed was a question about whether Castro intended, if elected, to have a group of “trans people” around to advise him on trans issues.

Castro would, of course. This is a guy so “woke” to transgenders he supports abortions for men who’ve decided they’re really women — despite the fact that it’s biologically impossible for them to get pregnant.

What pushed this to the real lunatic fringe is Diamond’s criminal past.

According to the alternate-lifestyle themed NewNowNext.com, Diamond spent the decade between ages 20 and 30 doing time in a Michigan prison for armed robbery.

The story was that the robbery was aimed at raising money for gender reassignment surgery — an operation that runs in the neighborhood of $7,000 to $24,000 for the male-to-female version, according to LiveScience.

Diamond was nailed robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, according to Billboard. So either Michigan convenience stores are wealthier targets than they are in most places, or that’s not the whole story.

Regardless.

The point here is that the person doing the lecturing at that Democratic LGBT fest about the supposed violence of words has a prison record for engaging in the real thing.

Whatever point Diamond was trying to make — or Castro was trying to pander to — the exchange didn’t go over well among the Twittering public.

(How are you gonna name yrself Shea Diamond and then be mad when ppl say Shea the normal way) https://t.co/PC7VZQbCFK — Carey Callahan🐊 (@catt_bear) October 11, 2019

I guess democrats really are bored with the winning elections thing. — Carey Callahan🐊 (@catt_bear) October 11, 2019

This must be extremely funny to people in Ireland. — Nicky Haflinger (@NikHaflinger) October 11, 2019

@Julio_Rosas11 sorry, this X is Violence thing needs to stop. Anyone utilizing it for something this petty (literally, how LESS offensive could one get?) should be laughed at — Beezy (@ManzellBeezy) October 11, 2019

“Petty” barely begins to cover it.

But as with most Democratic positions, it’s not a bad place to start.

There’s “hypocritical,” too, considering Diamond’s criminal past. And “cowardly,” “nauseating” and “stomach-turning” — any number of dismal adjectives to describe the consistently bizarre willingness of Democratic candidates to grovel when placed in front of a liberal audience.

(Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren had her own moment of groveling on Thursday, too.)

But it’s the 2020 election, and Democrats of all stripes think they have a mission to take on President Donald Trump in November.

And to do that, they’re not going to leave any cause behind.

