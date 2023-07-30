Transgender Canadian Slams Docs for Euthanasia Denial – Can't Endure Brutal Pain from Surgically-Built Vagina

An indigenous man in Canada who identifies as a woman blasted Canada’s healthcare system for denying his euthanasia request despite the excruciating pain he was feeling when doctors surgically built a vagina for him in 2019.

In a Monday X post, previously known as Twitter, Lois Cardinal, a self-described “sterilized first nations Post Op Transsexual,” shared a letter he wrote for the Canadian government, explicitly asking the government to reconsider its position on “gender-affirming care.”

Cardinal specifically wrote about children toward the end of his letter, asking the government to allow them to enjoy their lives before subjecting them to irreversible, harmful, gender medical procedures.

“Allow youth to prosper in a cultural setting before harming them with irreversible remedies that add to the historical wrongs,” the letter states.

I’m speaking from experience of being a sterilized first nations person.

— Duchess Lois Of Alberta (@duchess_elle) July 25, 2023

Cardinal posted his medical records on Twitter to turn the spotlight on radical gender ideology.

“I’m in constant discomfort and pain,” Cardinal told the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The 35-year-old man submitted a “Medical Assistance in dying” (MAID) file, detailing the pain and anxiety he currently has because of the “neo-vagina,” as he described, that was surgically added onto him.

Despite the pain, Canada’s healthcare system ultimately denied Cardinal’s request, saying it does not meet the “criteria,” but can be reassessed in the future if there is a change in clinical status.

Lois Cardinal, a 35 year old self-proclaimed 'sterilized First Nations post-op transsexual' said regret over his 2009 medical transition led him to apply for euthanasia in Canada last January. He was ultimately rejected and is currently living with constant pain from a…



Cardinal told the Daily Mail that doctors are more interested in his pronouns than his well-being.

“I’m not getting any better and nor am I experiencing better medical care, or any medical care,” he said. “It’s so captured by gender ideologies, that they care more about my pronouns.”

I requested my MAiD file.

— Duchess Lois Of Alberta (@duchess_elle) July 26, 2023

“It’s taking this psychological burden on me. If I’m not able to access proper medical care, I don’t want to continue to do this,” Cardinal told the outlet, referring to the pain he’s enduring because of the surgically built vagina.

Cardinal underwent the irreversible medical procedure, called a “vaginoplasty,” in 2009, and has since developed health complications, therefore, leading him to regret ever receiving such a thing.

A “vaginoplasty,” involves the creation of a surgically built vagina from a male’s genital tissue, according to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Cardinal told the Daily Mail he feels “constant pressure, pain, and discomfort now, many years after the original surgery.”

The 35-year-old warned that “children and vulnerable” Canadians, are “falling prey to a trend that is medicalized.”

