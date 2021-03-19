Transgender Contestant Crowned Miss Silver State USA

A man who identifies as a woman won a Nevada beauty pageant this week and is now in contention for a potential trip to the Miss USA pageant and a possible spot later on the stage at the Miss Universe contest.

Transgender contestant Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the Miss Silver State USA winner in Las Vegas. KVVU-TV described the pageant as “the biggest preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.”

The Las Vegas Fox affiliate hailed Enriquez’s victory in a somewhat celebratory tone, which is perhaps a sign of the times in which we live. Transgenderism has become normalized and even exalted by entertainment and the liberal media.

Now, a man has beaten out women and will move on to the next stage on the pageant circuit.

“Enriquez has won transgender pageants before and entered other cisgender competitions, but this is a monumental win,” KVVU reported. “She will now compete for Miss Nevada USA, the state pageant leading to Miss USA and Miss Universe, pageants once owned by Donald Trump and two of the most coveted crowns in the pageant world.”

The leftist bias from the Fox affiliate was not so subtle.

The outlet reminded its audience that the Miss USA pageant was once owned by former President Donald Trump, described Enriquez using a female pronoun and hailed his road to triumph over women.

Surely, a pro-transgender bias at a time when gender is a cultural battleground had nothing to do with the pageant win.

Enriquez complained to KVVU of facing discrimination while competing in an unnamed pageant prior to entering the Miss Silver State USA contest.

Yeah, right.

“I was asked to provide documents that were invasive, in my opinion, physically asking me to get a letter from my doctor,” Enriquez said of the previous pageant. “It brought me back to a time where I felt like I was not welcome.”

Apparently being forced to prove he was female was unchallenging. A physician examined Enriquez and qualified him to compete against — and eventually defeat — actual women.

“At the same pageant, every other contestant was assigned a roommate except her. She did not want to name that pageant in this report for fear of jeopardizing her chances in future competitions,” KVVU reported.

It’s a first for one major local beauty pageant – a transgender person is now the reigning queen. Kataluna Enriquez says the path to the crown was not an easy one, facing discrimination in prior pageants. The story tonight at 10 on @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/JXQ7g2YtrS — Kim Passoth (@KimPassoth) March 17, 2021

Apparently, Las Vegas had few issues with a man stealing a crown from the female contestants in a pageant for women. Enriquez entered while announcing he is transgender and hit no roadblocks.

“It gives you higher purpose,” Enriquez said of winning the crown this week despite the supposed discrimination. “I have a great feeling about Nevada … I am looking forward to it.”

Amid a climate where people are canceled over perceived transgressions against the new “woke” orthodoxy, can you imagine pageant judges feeling at ease about voting against this supposedly historic “woman”?

Don’t bet on it.

Our country’s reprobate culture has been pushing to have women and girls erased from sports while normalizing junk gender science while attacking gender roles and mores. Now, the cultural rot has come for the pageants and taken one of them away from what was surely a deserving young woman in Nevada.

