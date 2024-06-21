A transgender murder suspect told police he had no remorse after they charged him with shooting his parents to death.

Bailey, who legally changed his name last year from Collin Troy Bailey to Mia Bailey, had been the subject of a manhunt after his parents, Joseph and Gail Bailey, were found dead on Tuesday at their family home in Washington, Utah, according to KUTV-TV.

Bailey was captured Wednesday after surrendering to authorities in nearby St. George.

The 28-year-old suspect told police “that she did not have remorse for her actions and that she would not change what she had done. Mia stated, ‘I would do it again. I hate them,'” a police booking affidavit that used Bailey’s preferred name and gender said, according to KSL-TV.

“Mia told officers that she went to the residence with the intent to kill her parents,” the police document said.

Police reported that multiple shell casings were found near the stairs to the second floor and in the front room of the house.

The police affidavit said Bailey told them “that she entered the house and almost immediately began shooting at her mother.”







“Mia stated that her father … heard the shots and began walking toward her. Mia stated that she shot her father in the head and that he immediately dropped to the ground,” the affidavit said.

But he was not done, the affidavit added.

“Mia described that she returned to her father who was lying on the ground and shot him one more time in the head to make sure that he was dead. While doing that, Mia … walked back over to her mother and shot her in the head to make sure that she was dead,” the affidavit said.

Bailey’s father was shot twice. His mother was shot four times.

Bailey also fired into the door of a bedroom where his brother was hiding, the affidavit said.

“Mia stated that her brother was not her main target, but she would not have been sad had the gunshot killed him,” the affidavit said.

The shooter-suspect is “transitioning” to female and reportedly goes by Mia Bailey. When are we going to have an honest conversation about how this ideology is churning out confused kids, monsters and perverts who have no grounding in what is real. If these people can embrace an… pic.twitter.com/Ypm2DnwWKv — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) June 19, 2024

When the shooting stopped, Bailey’s brother called police, according to KTVX-TV.

Bailey faces seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm, three counts of aggravated murder and one account of aggravated burglary, according to KUTV.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.