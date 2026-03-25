Transgender Illegal Alien Let Off with Outrageous Sentence After Admitting to Raping a Teen

In one month and two days, Americans will learn whether or not we still have a semi-serious country.

On April 27, according to the New York Post, a judge is scheduled to sentence 31-year-old transgender illegal alien Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez to six months in prison, which amounts to time already served, for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy in Manhattan last year.

Why April 27? Well, on that date, Contreras-Suarez will walk free unless federal immigration authorities detain him.

And yes, the Colombian migrant Contreras-Suarez is a man posing as a woman. Never mind the shameful use of female pronouns by the Post.

At least the outlet had the honesty to refer to the perpetrator as a “creep.” Indeed he is.

Moreover, to give the prosecutors their due, the “Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said the resolution was reached in close consultation with the victim’s family, sparing the teenager from having to testify to both the grand jury and over several days at trial.”

Nonetheless, a plea deal for second-degree rape should not obscure the nature of the crime.

In February 2025, the “creep” followed the 14-year-old boy into the bathroom of an East Harlem bodega and raped him, the New York Post reported.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Contreras-Suarez originally faced charges of first-degree rape of a child less than 17 and stalking.

🚨BREAKING: Illegal trans alien from Colombia is about to walk FREE after RAPING a 14-year-old boy in a NYC bodega bathroom. Nicol Alexandra Contreras-Suarez (31) received a lenient plea deal because the parents wanted to spare their son from having to testify. He is set to be… pic.twitter.com/oskL31q0nO — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 25, 2026

Predictably, Border Patrol agents arrested Contreras-Suarez for entering the U.S. illegally in March 2023. Under the criminally negligent policies of former President Joe Biden’s administration, however, agents had to release Contreras-Suarez into the country.

Thereafter, Massachusetts authorities arrested the perpetrator on charges of armed robbery, prostitution, and assault with a dangerous weapon. The criminal Democrats who run that sanctuary state, however, released him.

“This creep should’ve never been released into our country,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in July 2025. “Thanks to the failed sanctuary policies and Biden’s open-border agenda, this serial criminal was freed to prey on innocent American children — but that ends now. ICE will not allow predators like Contreras-Suarez to terrorize American citizens.”

In other words, open-border Democrats made it possible for a transgender demon to rape a 14-year-old boy.

The perpetrator’s six-month sentence, of course, strikes us as outrageous. Plus, we have only the prosecutors’ own word as evidence that they struck a deal “in close consultation with the victim’s family.” If they did, fine. We certainly cannot tell the victim’s family how they must deal with this trauma.

To those of us who yearn for justice, however, nothing short of open-border Democrats in prison will satisfy. That includes Biden administration officials and the architects of sanctuary cities and states. They have made this madness possible.

How much more evidence do we need that Democrats have enabled these migrant criminals? After all, Democrats have shown over and over and over again that they care nothing for crime victims.

Meanwhile, as we wait (likely in vain) for justice to find these elected Democrats, at least we can look forward to April 27, when DHS must remove the “creep” Contreras-Suarez from the United States forever.

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