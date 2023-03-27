Transgender Left Sobbing After Incident with TSA Agent Reminds the World of the Truth: Report

The Transportation Security Administration is — not unjustly — one of the least popular federal agencies there is. I don’t know if they do polls on what bureaus Americans loath the most, but I’m pretty sure that only the Internal Revenue Service would pip them to post. (And, in fairness, Democrats like taxes, whereas no one likes the TSA.)

The TSA is slow, ineffective and a waste of taxpayer money. Its employees are the unmotivated, cantankerous gatekeepers at the end of a 45-minute security checkpoint line who make us take off our shoes and ensure there’s nothing in there. (And, it turns out, that’s not very useful at preventing a footwear-based terror attack, anyhow.)

However, as it turns out, they’re sometimes useful — even if, perhaps, they’re being awful at the same time.

I point you to these Sunday headlines from two sources generally considered to be right-of-center, the New York Post and the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The Post: “Trans woman left sobbing in JFK airport after TSA agent hit her testicles: report.”

The Daily Mail: “Transgender woman posts sobbing selfie in JFK bathroom after claiming female TSA agent punched her testicles and left her in extreme pain.”

You may conceivably notice a bit of, um, dissonance between reality and the words being used to describe it.

Now, here’s the story, as originally reported by the Daily Mail: A man who identifies as a woman posted a series of social media missives after a traumatic experience going through security at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

In the posts, the transgender individual said the agent punched him in the testicles and “yelled at me for having a penis.” A selfie taken in a bathroom stall showed the poster crying, saying his “balls still hurt so bad.”

Are you sick of the transgender insanity? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (5140 Votes) No: 0% (7 Votes)

“Haven’t stopped crying since an hour ago,” he said.

“I don’t want the TSA agent that hurt me fired,” he added in another post. “I want her educated and the entirety of TSA abolished altogether.”

This is the Daily Mail, using female pronouns to describe the anonymous poster: “After being ‘humiliated’ in the airport safety check line, she claimed the female agent then followed her into the women’s bathroom and discussed the interaction with a co-worker while she wept behind a stall.”

The posts have since been deleted and the man’s Twitter account is currently locked, with the profile message, “please leave me alone. i’ve done nothing to any of you.”

Trans woman left sobbing in JFK airport after TSA agent hit her testicles: report https://t.co/18FGr9ccvU pic.twitter.com/4OHQKnSAMK — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2023

However, the airport has publicly expressed regret for the incident on Twitter.

“We apologize again for your experience,” JFK Airport said via its account. “Your comments have been noted and shared.”

Now, again, there are several things that need to be pointed out here.

The first is that the allegation someone was punched in the testicles by a government employee in the name of “safety” is horrific. If true, the TSA agent must be held accountable.

The second is that this poster gets a few things right: The TSA ought to be abolished, and this person should be left alone. Don’t track him down online, don’t be a troll and don’t blame him for anything unless it turns out this story was seriously embellished or an outright lie.

That said, this story hammers home three important points: 1) getting hit in the testicles hurts, 2) women don’t have testicles and 3) even right-leaning sources have capitulated to gender-language police who demand we call people what they claim themselves to be, not what they are.

Now, before Elon Musk took over Twitter, these remarks would have been verboten:

“She claimed her ‘balls hurt so bad’ after the alleged assault.🤣🤣🤣 Fun fact: women don’t have balls🤷‍♂️ — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) March 26, 2023

This is very revealing of the whole trans ideology thing. It knows it’s not a woman and doesn’t want to be one (ie it still having its “balls”), but nevertheless wants all the perks that come with being trans. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) March 26, 2023

“Hit her testicles”. Three words I never thought would belong in the same sentence. — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) March 26, 2023

Is New York Post the new Enquirer Magazine? This seems more in line with a @TheBabylonBee headline? — TiredOfTyranny (@tiredoftyranny6) March 26, 2023

Funny they should say that, considering the crime of “misgendering” was what got The Babylon Bee, a satirical website, locked out of its Twitter account in the first place. (It committed the woke solecism of naming Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, née Richard Levine, its Man of the Year.)

Now, perhaps your reaction is something like this:

We exist in the worst timeline — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 26, 2023

However, here’s the thing: People are beginning to notice that.

Yes, the Post and the Daily Mail have succumbed to the gender-language police. But even then, those headlines are trying to cover a king-size bed’s worth of truth with the fitted sheet for a twin-size bed. Wokeism, hard as it may be pushed, can never come close to producing enough bed linen to fully hide the mattress of biological fact.

Now again, let me stress: We have no idea what happened. Did the TSA agent just react in surprise because she thought the passenger was a woman and found out otherwise? Or was this an act of cruelty by someone on a power trip? The likelihood we ever know the full truth is small.

However, try as much as you want to change the English language and the definition of gender, biology remains a fixed truth. These headlines, woke though they may be, make that point perfectly.

Sob all you want, ye lefties. When it comes to chromosomes, XX is XX, XY is XY.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.