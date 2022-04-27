'Transgender' Male Inmate Rapes Woman in NYC's Rikers Island Jail

When transgender ideology meets reality, what could possibly go wrong? A whole lot, as the case of Ramel Blount proves.

According to New York Post report published Monday, Blount, 33, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars after the transgender male inmate at Rikers Island prison in New York City raped a woman in the woman’s section of the jail.

The Post reported that Blount, who also goes by the name Diamond Blount, was being housed in the section reserved for females.

He pleaded guilty on April 7 to attempted rape for the Feb. 8, 2021 assault, according to the Post.

According to the Post, officials said that Blount had approached a 33-year-old female inmate in the bathroom of the women’s facility at the jail, which is New York City’s largest pre-trial holding facility.

As the victim was finishing a shower, Blount forced her down by holding her neck, at which point he proceeded to rape her.

She reported the incident to Rikers Island officials, and DNA obtained via a rape kit matched Blount’s, according to the Post.

As part of the deal, Blount was sentenced to seven years behind bars and a further eight years of supervision after he’s released. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

“Sexual violence against anyone is unacceptable,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark in a statement about the crime, according to the Post.

Rikers Island is notorious as it is, with 16 people dying in New York City Department of Correction custody last year alone, the Post reported.

Last week, newly installed Mayor Eric Adams has pleaded with city residents to give him a “chance” to improve conditions at the facility, according to the Post.

Federal officials have even threatened to take over the system if it doesn’t improve, according to the Post.

That said, this particular moment of savagery has less to do with Rikers Island and more to do with wokeism. Rikers has been there for over 100 years, but men like Ramel Blount haven’t been housed with women until the current, progressive era.

In 2018, under then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city announced jail officials must make accommodations for transgender inmates to be housed with members of the sex they identify with.

“Respecting someone’s gender identity or gender expression is key in making sure that everyone in New York City is living with dignity and respect,” said Carmelyn Malalis, the city’s then-commission on human rights, according to a Post report from the time.

“The fact that somebody’s incarcerated or not doesn’t really change that.”

The mayor promised this wouldn’t lead to problems.

“It’s the city’s responsibility to protect the rights and safety of all New Yorkers, and that means protecting transgender individuals in city jails as well,” de Blasio said in a statement.

Reports don’t seem to indicate authorities have had a sterling track record on being able to accomplish this, however, no matter what state the cells are in.

Last year, Lauren Adams, legal counsel for the Women’s Liberation Front, told Just the News that numerous individuals — including men — had been victimized since a California law allowed transgender individuals to be transferred to prisons that matched their chosen gender.

Yet, she said, “no one is listening.”

“One of the first assaults we heard of was a man who was victimized in the men’s prison,” Adams said.

“It’s documented, he sued the state over it, and has transferred, and within weeks had attacked his female cellmate. And then they took him away, put him in prison jail, right — administrative segregation — for a couple of weeks and then dumped him on a different yard.”

“All of the organizations who usually work on prisoners’ rights are not speaking out on this — they either want to stay neutral, or they’re in favor of the law,” Adams noted.

When will people start speaking out about this aspect of transgender madness?

Sadly, it won’t be until something much worse than what happened on Rikers Island transpires.

