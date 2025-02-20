Transgender Politician Doubles Down on Competing Against Females After Beating 12-Year-Old Girl in Race

The madness that is transgender ideology continues to plague women’s sports.

Although President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Feb. 5, keeping biological males out of women’s sports, the United States’ neighbor to the north still participates in this madness.

Nathanielle Morin is transgender — a male who says he “identifies” as female — and is the Canadian advisor to the Federal Minister of Women

On Saturday, Morin released a statement on social media platform X amid criticism he was receiving as a runner competing against women in marathons and other events.

Fox reported Wednesday that Morin competed in the 5k BougeBouge run on Feb. 4, where he took first place across all ages for the female category with a time of 25:32 and was named “fastest female.”

This aide who thieved a race from a 12 year old girl?

This aide who thieved a race from a 12 year old girl?

Nothing says feminist like destroying a FEMALE's chance at success.

According to Fox, the runner in second place was a girl from the 10-12 age category, who had a time of 26:08. She would have been first, if not for him.

Please see my statement regarding my participation, as a trans woman, in sport. pic.twitter.com/9ACG6HCntI — Nathanielle Morin (@Nathanielle_Qc) February 15, 2025

Morin tried to say he had “the legitimacy to participate,” against actual women and girls.

“With all due respect to the level I compete at (amateur recreational), the state of scientific research in the field (for the amateur recreational level) and the fact that I have undergone a medical transition, I consider that I have the legitimacy to participate in the right category, unless the law prohibits me from doing so,” the statement read.

Morin continued, almost taunting critics in recognizing that Canada’s laws protect his delusion.

“Let us remember that in Canada, no law prohibits it. As for other countries, I will comply with the local laws in force when it applies,” the statement read.

The statement ended on a somewhat condescending and tone-deaf note, laden with the usual buzzwords the left throw at their critics.

“Let’s keep amateur recreational sports respectful, inclusive, and safe for all, whether cis, trans or non-binary,” he wrote.

Respectful, inclusive, and safe for whom, exactly?

Surely Morin cannot be referring to the little girl he beat.

She undoubtedly felt confused, disrespected, angry, and excluded when a grown man crossed the finish line before she did and was named “fastest female.”

Is Trudeau the laughing stock of the entire world?🤔https://t.co/WeTdB5PWi8 pic.twitter.com/FG55lBF7Eu — Contrarian (@ContrarianTribe) February 20, 2025

According to the Fox report, Morin’s time would have landed him in 10th place in the men’s category.

There are layers of absurdity to this story, in that this man is a government official, one who works with the Federal Minister of Women.

Trump may have closed the book on this issue for the United States, but Canada needs an overhaul in leadership to address this madness and more.

