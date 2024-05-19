Every ethical person has an innate sense of morality that induces indignation in the face of unfairness.

Witnessing a bully tormenting a defenseless child on the playground or an employer unnecessarily denigrating a subordinate elicits a visceral reaction of disgust and opposition to such injustices — again, for ethical people.

So, regardless of what the current administration or the media tells us about so-called transgender “women” being women, when people see them defeating women in sports, it just doesn’t feel right.

At a women’s state championship on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, the audience clearly felt the injustice of a male runner winning a race specifically meant for women.

Aayden Gallagher, a transgender athlete, won the Girls’ 6A 200-meter state championship on Saturday, but the audience wasn’t happy with the result, booing and jeering as he crossed the finish line, according to Fox News.

Gallagher, a sophomore, crossed the finish line first with a time of 24.29 seconds, two-tenths of a second ahead of the runner-up.

The booing continued as Gallagher was presented with the state title on the podium at the meet held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene.

Videos posted on social media show the audience booing Gallagher and cheering for the second-place winner, identified as Aster Jones by the Washington Times.

I have been reporting on this story since it first hit social media. Many of these parents had no idea Aayden Gallagher was a boy until he hit the track.

Look at the girls on the podium applauding when 2nd place (the rightful winner) is announced. Then watch them when the boys name is announced. Stop saying girls are okay with this because they aren’t. This is heartbreaking and deeply regressive. https://t.co/VmjeTtwgIk pic.twitter.com/5o36MbMICD — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 19, 2024

Former competitive swimmer and activist for the rights of women in sports Riley Gaines posted, “Another proud moment for women’s sports! Aayden Gallagher (male) just placed 1st in the Oregon state championship in the women’s 200m after placing 2nd in the 400m. Just listen to the audible BOOS. People are over this…& it’s about time.”

In the preliminary heats, Gallagher finished first in the 400-meter event with a time of 56.14 seconds. However, in the 200-meter prelim, Gallagher took second place with a time of 24.49 seconds, around 0.17 seconds behind the top finisher.

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has a policy allowing transgender student-athletes to compete based on their gender identity.

While Gallagher won the 200m final, the sophomore finished second in the 400m championship race, losing by 0.15 second, but even this was speculated about on social media.

Matt Reigle on Outkick pointed out that the winning times in the men’s race were 21.37 seconds in first place and 22.44 seconds in second place. That, as Reigle pointed out, would mean that if Gallagher had competed against fellow members of his biological sex, there would be no way for him to get a winning spot.

That discrepancy is not uncommon at all when comparing transgender records to fair competition.

The bottom line is that males competing in women’s sports reeks of unfairness.

It demoralizes the women and takes away legitimate opportunities for women. It is a hollow victory for the man who no one believes deserves the award. And it takes all the enjoyment out of a fun sporting event for the spectators.

It benefits no one but the activists pushing an agenda determined to erase the natural order of creation and replace it with chaos.

The fine folks in Eugene are just a sampling of people getting really tired of having everything good and right destroyed just to make a tiny vocal minority happy.

