What’s the best way to win a state championship in softball? Allowing a male pitcher to take the mound against girls seemed to work for Champlin Park High School.

On Friday, Outkick reported the Champlin Park Rebels are now state champions after defeating Bloomington Jefferson in a 6–0 shutout at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium at the University of Minnesota.

The Rebels put Marissa Rothenberger – a male who is “trans” – on the mound where he capped off the Minnesota State High School League tournament with only allowing three hits in the shutout.

Rothenberger pitched for twenty-one innings across three games in the tournament, only giving up two runs. He also pitched for fourteen shutout innings in sectionals to help Champlin Park make the tournament.

Champlin Park clearly recognized the advantage of having a male athlete in the game as they never put their other pitcher Ava Abrahamson on the mound.

And that’ll do it – Champlin Park wins the Class 4A Minnesota state softball championship, beating Bloomington Jefferson 6-0. Marissa Rothenberger pitched a complete-game shutout and gave up only 3 hits. pic.twitter.com/4uS7aSejqS — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) June 6, 2025

The Minnesota State High School League allows athletes to compete in the division that corresponds with their gender identity, leaving the door wide open for more cases like this in girls’ athletics.

Outkick reported Rothenberger competing did not go unnoticed as a small group of protestors gathered outside the stadium.

Is this a betrayal of all the girl players? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (157 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

One held a sign saying, “Democrats for Title IX” feeling Rothenberger being allowed to play was a clear violation of the law.

At the Minnesota girls’ softball state tournament, where even Democrats are advocating for the protection of female spaces. pic.twitter.com/t7w6y30MK1 — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) June 6, 2025

When Outkick tried to speak to parents of the Champlin Park team, most declined, but one, clearly trying to divert attention away from Rothenberger and credit the win to the girls who bat for the Rebels said, “Happy to see the Rebels’ bats come alive.”

Bloomington Jefferson parents gave Outkick their reaction with one saying, “It was tough, but what can you do? They’re following the rules, whether we like it or not,” in reference to the state’s policy.

Another said, “you can’t help but wonder how things could have gone with an equal playing field.”

Its pretty easy to figure out. Without a male athlete, the game wouldn’t have been such a dominant victory for Rothenberger’s team.

Former collegiate swimmer turned activist Riley Gaines posted to social media platform X about the Rebels’ advantage, hoping to draw national attention to yet another case of women being erased in athletics.

Last night, a man single-handedly carried his high school in Minnesota to a Class 4A Softball Championship. He pitched 14 shutout innings in back-to-back games to defeat the defending state champs. 14. Shutout. Innings. You are a shameful, sorry excuse for a man, @GovTimWalz pic.twitter.com/MGmBRPXdb7 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 30, 2025

Gaines is right. Governor Tim Walz and any other Minnesota politician who supports this insanity is shameful.

The only solution is to refuse to play if the law will not change.

By continuing to compete against male athletes, women are saying this is ok. It is ok for men to barge their way into women’s spaces – athletics, bathrooms, changing rooms, or otherwise – despite how creepy, unfair, and sick is it for them to do so.

Those of us with common sense need to support them when they refuse and say enough. It takes great courage to oppose the mob.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.