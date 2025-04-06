Share
Tallahassee's Old Capitol, built around 1845, incorporates a Greek Revival portico. The new Florida Capitol stands in the background.
Tallahassee's Old Capitol, built around 1845, incorporates a Greek Revival portico. The new Florida Capitol stands in the background.

Transgender Taken Into Custody in Women's Bathroom After Bad Prediction: 'I Know That You Won't Arrest Me'

 By Jack Davis  April 6, 2025 at 10:00am
Marcy Rheintgen was positive that there would be no consequences for breaking one of Florida’s laws.

He was wrong.

Rheintgen called Florida a “home away from home” and said he was disturbed by a 2023 law banning some people from using bathrooms in certain places, such as the Capitol, that do not match the sex into which they were born.

After alerting Florida authorities to his plan, the 20-year-old Illinois transgender was arrested on March 19 following his entry into the women’s restroom at Florida’s Capitol in Tallahassee.

The stunt was indeed advertised in advance by letters to Florida legislators.

Just to be sure there was no mistake about who was breaking the law, Rheintgen sent officials a picture of himself.

“I know that you know in your heart that this law is wrong and unjust,” Rheintgen said in his letter, according to the Miami Herald.

“I know that you know in your heart that transgender people are human too, and you can’t arrest us away.”

“I know that you know that I have dignity,” Rheintgen said. “That’s why I know that you won’t arrest me.”

Should more states adopt similar laws?

But that’s exactly what happened.

When he appeared, his reception committee of two officers met him outside the bathroom with an offer to work with him. He said that he wanted to use the bathroom anyway.

Rheintgen was told he would get a notice to appear before a judge, obviating the need for an arrest, but the arrest affidavit said he did not meet the criteria for that.

Rheintgen said he was “sassy” in dealing with the police and indicated he might pull the bathroom stunt again.

The trespassing charge against Rheintgen is a second-degree misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 60 days in jail.

Rheintgen spent a day in jail.

He said he regretted the experience and was positive he would not be arrested.

The student noted that life has become complicated by trips to Florida for hearings.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Transgender Taken Into Custody in Women's Bathroom After Bad Prediction: 'I Know That You Won't Arrest Me'
