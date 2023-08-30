Transgender Teacher Finds New Employment Where He Can Traumatize More Young Minds

Kayla Lemieux, a transgender teacher with Z-cup prosthetic breasts, is returning to the classroom, and parents are appalled.

According to the Toronto Sun, Lemieux has found a new teaching job at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton, Ontario.

According to the New York Post, accommodations are being made and extra safety measures are being taken to ensure that he feels safe and comfortable on campus.

What about the students? Students should be able to enter the classroom and expect a clean, safe learning environment that is free from distractions.

The classroom should be a place for learning, inquiry, and discovery.

In the memo from the school’s principal, obtained by the Sun, parents were given a flurry of information relating to Lemieux’s presence.

According to the Sun, the memo said, students will “enter and exit the building using assigned doors at entry and dismissal,” and exterior doors will be locked, except for the front main doors. Furthermore, “all students and visitors will be required to use an intercom system to enter and exit the building,” and the school is requesting parents “to email or call before coming to the school if they wish to visit to speak to an employee.”

This is just so weird and perverse. In a normal society, we would not allow this individual to be around children (or anyone for that matter), let alone dictate the entire procedures of a school.

The administration and school board should be removed immediately, and they should never be allowed to enter the field of education again. These are not the people who should be running the behind-the-scenes for our children’s classrooms.

There are standards that must be upheld. Most schools have reasonable dress codes for their teachers and administrators.

Although dress codes for teachers have generally become more relaxed in recent years, teachers in most districts still cannot wear anything too revealing. Generally speaking, teachers can dress within the bounds of typical business casual attire. From what we have seen, most schools would not allow Lemieux’s attire, period — especially for female teachers.

@Henderson_HWDSB New teacher Kayla Lemieux – a poseur, imposter and hypocrite, hired by a clueless, sanctimonious tool of a principal Tom Fisher. They both deserve each other in their complementary grotesque stupidity. pic.twitter.com/W2RFC0f7Ww — Siobhan McKenna (@Siobhan96463411) August 29, 2023

When they are within the walls of the classroom, it is up to teachers to demonstrate professionalism, both in terms of attire and attitude.

The way educators present themselves to their students matters.

While our kids most certainly do not belong to teachers, they can play a large role in the upbringing of our kids. They should show up to work every day with their primary goal being to promote the best interest of the students and provide a solid education in an environment free from distractions.

When you are a teacher, your time is not your own. Your time in the classroom should not be dictated by the way you feel, look, or think.

This teacher is making an absolute mockery of the profession. We need to stop accommodating the ridiculous antics of some of our teachers when our kids are not even mastering the basics.

