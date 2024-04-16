Transgender 'Vampire' Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Disabled Teen, Accused of Murder in Separate Case

A Wisconsin man who claims he is not only a woman but a vampire won’t have to worry about being out in the sunlight for a while.

Adam Hetke, 35, who likes to be called Sabrina, was convicted last week of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled teenager in 2021, according to The Freeman of Waukesha County.

His June 7 sentencing will come just before the start of a murder trial in connection with the 2021 death of a teen with a cognitive disability.

Hetke’s sexual assault conviction came from a July 6, 2021, incident in which a 16-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities was assaulted at her home.

“Victim A said that the Defendant ‘told her that he was a vampire and that he would bite her if she didn’t do what he wanted,” a complaint against Hetke said.

He was arrested while wearing a one-piece swimsuit under his clothes and carrying a knife, according to the complaint.

The convicted sex offender has five open citations against him relating to damage at the county jail, where he has been housed since his arrest.

The Freeman reported Hetke allegedly kicked the door of his cell, “causing damage to the glass, and slammed a shower door until it broke.”

He also has been charged with murder in the death of Vydale Thompson-Moody, 28, in April 2021.

Hetke told Milwaukee police that Thompson-Moody was “possessed by a demon,” according to a complaint in that case. It said he told officers he was able to exorcise the demon, but the demon forced the victim to put a cord around his neck and pull it.

As the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in 2021, Serena Thompson was instrumental in police filing the murder charge against Hetke, who was arrested shortly after her son’s death but then released.

“That really bugged the heck out of me,” Thompson said.

She began contacting witnesses to get them to speak.

“Vydale would have wanted me to be persistent,” Thompson said. “I will never give up on him.”

Weeks after her son was killed, she tracked down a witness, recorded the woman’s comments and gave them to police.

The witness said Hetke had said he wanted to kill Thompson-Moody, claiming Thompson-Moody had been disrespectful. The woman said Hetke put a cord around Thompson-Moody’s neck, which witnesses removed. The witness said she thought the victim had left, only to find him unresponsive the next day.

The Freeman reported that Hetke claimed he could inject people with demons and threatened one witness with that fate.

According to a criminal complaint against Hetke, he told another witness, “I killed him. God can’t bring him back but I can because I’m the devil.”

Thompson told the Journal-Sentinel she was glad charges were filed in her son’s death but lamented that the delay in filing them allowed Hetke to be free to assault the girl in Waukesha.

“Being that they let this person go and commit another crime, it hurt,” she said. “It could’ve been prevented.”

