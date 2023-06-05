Transgenders So Desperate to Get Out of Florida They Are Turning to Crowdfunding to Leave the State

Where’s Sally Struthers when you need her?

As you may recall, in between her roles on “All in the Family” and “Gilmore Girls,” Struthers hit a bit of a rough patch when it came to landing roles. Thus, she became the de facto spokeswoman for “Save the Children.” In heart-wrenching commercials, Sally would tell us all that for just pennies a day, you could help a starving toddler in the third-world eat a full-balanced meal. Send your money now.

Well, now that “Gilmore Girls” is over, Struthers is mostly jobless again, and transgender people apparently need money to get out of Florida. Let’s get her back in front of the camera to deliver an important message: For just dollars a day, you too could help a man who thinks he’s a woman get out of Jacksonville and move to San Francisco. For a few more dollars a day, you can help replace all of his personal belongings that got stolen by other San Franciscans.

This sounds like a joke — and, at least, the Sally Struthers part is. For now.

However, according to Pensacola’s WEAR-TV, transgender individuals are so freaked out by new legislation “that targets the LGBTQ+ community, including a law that curtails access to gender-affirming care for adults and bans it for minors,” that they’re crowdfunding their way out of the Sunshine State.

Take the case of Sage Chelf, a 30-year-old man who began “transitioning” in 2021. When he was almost out of a medication that was part of his hormone therapy, he was informed by the clinic that was treating him that they were ending treatment for all trans patients.

“I don’t want to go back to the person that I was forced to be at the time,” Chelf said.

“It was a very dark time in my life. I would rather just not be alive, I guess, then have to go back to living not trans.”

But where there’s a will — and a dunce to crowdfund that will — there’s a way.

“Chelf was among dozens who made an appeal for donations online, saying they needed help to leave Florida in anticipation of or in reaction to a law that took effect May 17. In addition to banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, the law places new restrictions on adults seeking treatment,” WEAR reported Friday.

“The number of people seeking help online is a fraction of the 94,900 transgender adults estimated to live in Florida by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, which looked at state-level, population-based surveys. Many, if not most, will stay.”

That’s because the “law [that] places new restrictions on adults seeking treatment” is — and I know you won’t believe this, given how fair the media tend to be toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state GOP — hilariously unrestrictive.

Here’s The Associated Press, hardly a hotbed of conservatism, describing the draconian new requirements: “The new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors also mandates that adult patients seeking trans health care sign an informed consent form. It also requires a physician to oversee any health care related to transitioning, and for people to see that doctor in person. Those rules have proven particularly onerous because many people received care from nurse practitioners and used telehealth. The law also made it a crime to violate the new requirements.”

In almost any other case where such life-altering courses of medical treatment were pursued, a lack of an informed consent form and consultation only by nurse practitioners via telehealth would be an outrage. But because it involves 1) transgender ideology and 2) Ron DeSantis, the outrage is these things are being implemented, not ignored.

Thus, operation “Save the Transgenders” has commenced.

“People have given $200,000 since January to fundraisers on GoFundMe started by trans people seeking to leave Florida, according to data from the platform,” WEAR reported. “Jalen Drummond, GoFundMe’s director of public affairs, said the online fundraising platform saw a 39 percent increase from April to May in the number of fundraisers created to help trans people leave the state because of the changing laws.”

A fool and his/her/xer money are still soon parted, apparently.

As for Chelf, he was aiming to raise $2,500 to get out of Orlando — and was amazed to discover he raised $3,000 in less than two weeks.

“I was under the impression that no one’s going to actually donate, people are going to think I’m just trying to like, get free money,” he said.

But, no, they apparently didn’t bother to think the obvious — namely, that Chelf was “just trying to like, get free money.” Neither did all of the other GoFundMe “Save the Transgenders” donors/suckers.

In addition to direct GoFundMe donations, the Campaign for Southern Equality — an LGBT advocacy organization that’s providing $500 grants to transgender individuals in Florida or the parents of transgender minors who live in the South — says it’s almost close to its goal of raising $250,000.

Yet, according to the development director of LGBT activist group Outright International, it’s still not enough.

“While their movement is the largest it’s ever been historically in the last 55 years, it’s still not big enough to serve all of the needs of this population against the backdrop of a very well-funded and very hateful opposition,” Elise Colomer-Cheadle said.

“There’s a sense of: The opposition is out for blood and our lives are at stake. And if we don’t step up for ourselves, it’s possible that nobody else will. It’s a very, very scary time.”

Yes. It’s time for liberal Americans to take up the imaginary plight of Floridians with imaginary gender identities and spend their very real dollars making sure those people get out of the Sunshine State.

I know it’s hard. Times are tough. We’re all penny-pinching these days. My advice: Take that money you were going to donate to a Democratic political candidate and spend it on a likely Democrat who wants to get out of Florida instead.

Sally Struthers would be proud, I assure you.

