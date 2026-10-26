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Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a town hall meeting at the Urban League Twin Cities facility on Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks during a town hall meeting at the Urban League Twin Cities facility on Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Translation Reveals Ilhan Omar's Disturbing Message to Americans: 'You Will Suffer and Cry in Seething... We Are the Ones Who Rule This Land'

 By Jack Davis  October 26, 2026 at 6:10am
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On the surface, a recent video clip of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota appears to be a peek into her peaceful, idyllic existence.

But the soundtrack to the contrived nonchalance of the stroll she and her husband take around a deck in Minnesota is much darker.

Omar is currently the target of a federal investigation into potential immigration fraud, as noted by The Washington Free Beacon, which decided to translate the lyrics of the rap song playing while Omar and husband Tim Mynett gazed into each other’s eyes.

“The almighty has given me strength,” the song says in Somali, according to the English translation the outlet made of the song.

“If I confront you in the afternoon, by evening, I will teach you a lesson and keep you awake throughout the night. Yes, you will suffer and cry in seething. You will scream like a demon,” the song says.

The lyrics carry a message to Americans who have watched the spectacle of a member of Congress facing accusations of fraud concerning her immigration status, her name, her alleged marriage to her brother, and financial irregularities on her disclosures.

“After all, you are not Arabs, So swallow your anger and chew on it,” the song says.

“Let me show you who I am. No enemy dares to threaten me,” the lyrics say. “Let the enemies die of seething. We are the ones who rule this land.”

What do you think about Ilhan Omar's controversial lyrics?

The song is titled “Nimaan Ciilayba Icaaya” and was performed by Somali rapper Ilkacase Qays and singer Hodan Abdirahman.

Beyond revelations about the controversial song lyrics over the weekend, it was revealed that in 2019, as questions about her marriage and immigration status were gaining traction, Omar deleted a social media post referring to her father by a different name.

But as Fox News showed, the internet is not the place to post things you want the world to forget.

Related:
Trump Admin Sends Warning to New York Gov't: You Have 90 Days to Fix Your Fraud Problem

“Happy Father’s Day to my aabo Nur Said, I am forever grateful to Allah for giving me the best father,” Omar wrote in a June 2013 post, Fox News reported.

“Nur Said” is similar to the name of Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, Omar’s ex-husband.

Mohammad Tawhidi, the so-called “Imam of Peace,” had shared a link to the 2013 post on Sept. 17, 2019 — days before its deletion — and emphasized its significance, according to Alpha News.

“Your father is Nur Said? Not: Nur Omar Mohamed? So you’re Ilhan Nur Said? And you married Ahmed Nur Said,” the post said.

“You married your brother,” the post continued, adding, “(Most Americans don’t know that in most Muslim countries, the surname is actually the father’s name).”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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