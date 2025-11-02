Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's Son-In-Law Running to Be Youngest Member Of Congress

Michael Alfonso, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy’s son-in-law, announced his candidacy for Duffy’s old seat on Wednesday.

Alfonso, 25, said in a video statement posted to X that he is running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 7th District to “keep the American dream alive.” The Republican also wrote in his post that he believes it is time to “bring opportunity back and put Wisconsin families first.”

“Some say Congress needs older people with more experience. But let’s be honest, they’re the ones who created this mess,” Alfonso said in his candidacy announcement video. “We need leaders with strong values, fresh energy, and the courage to fight for America’s future.”

The deep red 7th District is currently held by Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany, who announced on Sept. 23 that he is running in the state’s 2026 gubernatorial race instead of seeking reelection. Duffy notably held the House seat from 2011 to 2019. President Donald Trump won the district by 22.5 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, Alfonso’s wife, asserted in a Wednesday post to X that her husband will “fight like hell” for Wisconsin if he is elected to Congress next year.

“I’ve seen his heart: faith, grit, and love for this country,” she wrote in the social media post. “He’s Christian. He’s America First. He’ll fight like hell for our home!”

Duffy-Alfonso is the daughter of Sec. Duffy and his wife, “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Alfonso touts his support for Trump's "America First" economic policies to "put American jobs first" in a statement on his campaign website.

If elected, Alfonso would be three years younger than Democratic Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost, currently the youngest member of Congress.

Trump has yet to endorse a candidate to replace Tiffany for the northwestern Wisconsin House seat. Other declared Republican candidates for the seat include public relations professional Jessi Ebben and attorney Paul Wassgren.

