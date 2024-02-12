Travis Kelce and Andy Reid Speak Out on Their Physical Sideline Confrontation

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce have each commented on a viral movement from Sunday’s Super Bowl in which the latter was seen yelling at and putting his hands on the former in a fit of rage.

The Chiefs’ offense struggled for much of the game in Las Vegas, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in the final seconds of overtime to win it.

Kansas City defeated San Francisco 25-22 to claim its second title in back-to-back seasons and its third in the last five years.

But after Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco lost a red zone fumble in the second quarter, a heated Kelce approached Reid screaming and put his hands on him in a moment that caught fire online:

Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Yo Travis Kelce – we don’t care if you are dating Taylor Swift… this isn’t cool. You don’t yell at coach Andy Reid #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ani8fZoR2k — Andy Signore (@andysignore) February 12, 2024

Should Travis Kelce be benched for shoving coach Andy Reid? pic.twitter.com/ny0bWWRS3X — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 12, 2024

Insane behavior with your head coach pic.twitter.com/gquNagYUdL — Will Compton (@_willcompton) February 12, 2024

Has Travis Kelce been arrested for assaulting Andy Reid yet? pic.twitter.com/ClIIUrozEi — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 12, 2024

Kelce tripping bumping coach like that. If that would’ve been somebody else the announcers would be dogging that player out! — Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce just ran up on one of the greatest coaches in NFL history and shoved him during the Super Bowl. I think that’s a story that Jim and Tony have to address. This is wild. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) February 12, 2024

Reid talked about the incident during his postgame news conference.

“He caught me off balance,” the 65-year-old coach said of Kelce. “I wasn’t watching. Cheap shot, but that’s all right.”

“He was really coming over [and saying], ‘Just put me in, I’ll score. I’ll score.’ So, that’s really what it was. Well, I love that. It’s not the first time. Listen, I appreciate him,” he said.







“The part I love is he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win,” Reid added, according to ESPN. “It’s not a selfish thing. That’s not what it is. I understand that.

“As much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that. He just caught me off balance.”

Kelce also spoke to the media and said he was not advocating for more targets from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and that he was just sharing his love for the game with Reid.

“I didn’t care about my catches,” he said. “I just wanted to — I wanted the score to be different. … Coach has asked us to speak our minds and I just wanted to let him know how much passion I had for this team.”

Should Travis Kelce be punished for his sideline behavior? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 70% (1265 Votes) No: 30% (533 Votes)

Kelce added that Reid is “one of the best leaders of men I’ve ever seen in my life. And he’s helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion. I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to kind of control how emotional I get, and I just love him.”

There was talk that Reid and Kelce might retire if they won the Super Bowl, but both men committed to returning to the team next season.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.