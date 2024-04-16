Travis Kelce Angers Taylor Swift Fans After Reaction to Pro-Trump Post, Stirs Up Major Controversy

Travis Kelce, fans of Taylor Swift, and Donald Trump, all in one story.

Welcome to clickbait heaven.

Kelce, triple-Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has drawn the wrath of some of the fans of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, because he “liked” a post containing a photo and video of ESPN ex-host Sage Steele shaking hands with former president Trump.

It was more than a month ago that Steele put the post of herself with Trump on Instagram after UFC 299, Newsweek reported.

Steele anticipated blowback for being photographed shaking hands with Trump and said in her Instagram post: “(Cue the divisive, close-minded thoughts and unfollows in 3…2…1…)” and included a laughing face emoji along with “#diversityofthought”

That disclaimer of sorts was at the end of Steele’s posting regarding the UFC event.

“What. A. Night. After years of covering @ufc at ESPN, I FINALLY got to see it live & in person. Game changer,” the post began. “THANK YOU @danawhite … for EVERYTHING! Great people, great event, great fights!”

The post drew more than 58,000 “likes,” among them one by Kelce.

While it’s not clear when Kelce reacted to the post, Swift’s fans — the “Swifties” — apparently discovered it Sunday.

And the response was, well, swift.

“I wasn’t expecting travis kelce to be a trump supporter but here we are,” one commented on social media.

“Travis Kelce has liked a post on Instagram praising Donald Trump,” another said. “I always knew this man had MAGA energy but now we have proof.”

“Travis kelce likes TRUMP?” one sarcastically exclaimed. “I wouldve never guessed this in a million years this is shocking news!! whats next? grass is green? the sun is a star???”

Another perspective was that a post that Kelce’s apparent affirmation of a Trump photo doesn’t reflect the views of Swift.

“Quite disappointing,” the individual posted on X. “But I will say I need people to not associate that with taylor’s views.”

And some fans, noting that Swift supported President Joe Biden in the last election, are perplexed about Kelce affirming a Trump-related photo.

But one post noted rumors that Kelce would be supporting Trump in the 2024 election despite dating a “lefty.”

NFL star and boyfriend of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, is stirring up controversy after liking a post of Sage Steele and Donald Trump at a UFC event. It is rumored that Kelce will be supporting Trump in the 2024 presidential election. This is shocking considering he’s dating… pic.twitter.com/ZkWhKuX8NG — Isabella Moody (@isabellamoody_) April 15, 2024

Perhaps Trump himself was onto something last fall when he told the Daily Caller, the Kelce-Swift relationship probably won’t last.

“I wish the best for both of them,” Trump said. “I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”

