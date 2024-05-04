Travis Kelce Annoyed by Fans who Keep Sending 'Random' Stuff to His House - 'It's Not Getting to Me'

The NFL’s most dynamic tight end isn’t happy with these receptions.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce revealed he has been overwhelmed with unwelcome mail deliveries to his house.

Taylor Swift’s beau has been left with no choice but to outright cancel mail deliveries to his residence, he said, according to Sports Illustrated.

Kelce spoke of the situation on this week’s episode of New Heights, a podcast he hosts with his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.

Travis Kelce’s mail woes seemingly began when his home address was shared publicly online.

“The one thing you don’t realize, that when somebody posts your house online, that everybody now has your address and people just send stuff to your house,” the younger Kelce said of his dilemma.

“So I literally stopped getting mail to my house. I had to stop.”

Do you like Travis Kelce? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 27% (79 Votes) No: 73% (211 Votes)

“I had to literally tell the post office and everybody to, like, stop bringing stuff to my house.”

The younger Kelce wanted to make it clear that any unwanted packages being shipped to his house aren’t going to get his attention.

“Anything sent to my house, send right back to the sender.”

“So anybody that’s just sending random s*** to my house, uh, it’s not getting to me.”

📬 Return to sender 📬 Travis Kelce says he no longer can receive mail to his house after address was leaked to public. pic.twitter.com/4xxJg70soh — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) May 2, 2024

Kelce, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, didn’t make it completely clear how exactly he receives authentic, necessary mail — or if he even receives any of it at all.

In spite of his three Super Bowl rings and nine Pro Bowl appearances, Kelce is far from the most prominent figure within his own relationship.

Kelce is the boyfriend of none other than Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted out in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2Rwns0Z0xb — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2024

Kelce’s connection with the mega-celebrity was even enough for some internet theorists to make the far-fetched claim that the NFL is rigged, according to Sports Illustrated.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.