Travis Kelce Annoyed by Fans who Keep Sending 'Random' Stuff to His House - 'It's Not Getting to Me'
The NFL’s most dynamic tight end isn’t happy with these receptions.
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce revealed he has been overwhelmed with unwelcome mail deliveries to his house.
Taylor Swift’s beau has been left with no choice but to outright cancel mail deliveries to his residence, he said, according to Sports Illustrated.
Kelce spoke of the situation on this week’s episode of New Heights, a podcast he hosts with his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.
Travis Kelce’s mail woes seemingly began when his home address was shared publicly online.
“The one thing you don’t realize, that when somebody posts your house online, that everybody now has your address and people just send stuff to your house,” the younger Kelce said of his dilemma.
“So I literally stopped getting mail to my house. I had to stop.”
“I had to literally tell the post office and everybody to, like, stop bringing stuff to my house.”
The younger Kelce wanted to make it clear that any unwanted packages being shipped to his house aren’t going to get his attention.
“Anything sent to my house, send right back to the sender.”
“So anybody that’s just sending random s*** to my house, uh, it’s not getting to me.”
Kelce, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, didn’t make it completely clear how exactly he receives authentic, necessary mail — or if he even receives any of it at all.
In spite of his three Super Bowl rings and nine Pro Bowl appearances, Kelce is far from the most prominent figure within his own relationship.
Kelce is the boyfriend of none other than Taylor Swift.
Kelce’s connection with the mega-celebrity was even enough for some internet theorists to make the far-fetched claim that the NFL is rigged, according to Sports Illustrated.
