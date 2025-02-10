Share
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia, Eagles, in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday.
Travis Kelce Called Trump's Super Bowl Appearance 'A Great Honor'

 By Jack Davis  February 10, 2025 at 11:10am
Despite being the boyfriend of anti-Trump pop star Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce voiced only positive comments over the attendance of President Donald Trump at the Super Bowl.

“It’s a great honor, I think, no matter who the president is,” Kelce said, according to Reuters.

“I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world, so it’d be pretty cool,” he said.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also shared positive thoughts about playing with Trump in the audience.

“It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president — someone that is at the top position in our country,” Mahomes said.

A report in the U.K.’s Daily Mail said Kelce’s comment did nothing to ruffle the relationship between Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift.

“Taylor is not angry at Travis for what he said,” the Mail quoted an unnamed source close to Swift as saying.

The source said that Kelce was being more diplomatic than pro-Trump.

“Although Travis’s quote was taken as he supports Trump, this is not what Travis said at all,” the source said.

“He never actually even said the word Trump. Travis was speaking on behalf of his entire team and all of his fans when he said it is an honor to have the president of the United States at the game, and he would have said the same thing regardless of who the president was.”

The source said that Swift was not miffed.

“So no, there is no fight, no argument and no blowout over this. Taylor is just so proud of Travis and cannot wait to be there to support him,” the source said.

“Cheering him on has become so exciting for her. Taylor is Travis’s biggest cheerleader,” the source said.

The Mail quoted what it said was a second insider as saying Kelce chose his words carefully.

“Travis answered the way he did because some of his teammates and friends support Trump, and even though he has attacked Taylor in the past, he doesn’t want to get embroiled in a controversy that she gets sucked into, which would have happened if he’d said something derogatory,” the second source said.

In February, Trump noted that whatever Kelce thinks, he is a fan of the Chiefs star.

“I like [Taylor Swift’s] boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
