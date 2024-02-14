Travis Kelce Gets Confronted by His Brother Over Andy Reid Shove: 'You Crossed a Line'
Jason Kelce, the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, told his younger sibling he “crossed a line” on Sunday when he screamed at and put his hands on his coach during the Super Bowl.
The younger Kelce ultimately agreed on the Wednesday episode of their “New Heights’ podcast.
After a Chiefs turnover in the second quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce went viral online after he was seen screaming at and placing his hands on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, 65.
Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV.
He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT…
— Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 12, 2024
Both parties later downplayed the moment with each explaining that Travis Kelce was simply being animated because of his passion for the game.
“Imma keep it between us … I was just telling him how much I love him.”
—Travis Kelce on the in-game interaction with Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/oKGkJfGhWc
— ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2024
Andy Reid says Travis Kelce caught him off balance with his shove, told Reid to put him in and he’d score.
Travis credited Andy not only as play caller but also for helping him learn to manage his emotions. “I owe entire my career to that guy.” pic.twitter.com/d9Lt7pZBle
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 12, 2024
Andy Reid on Travis Kelce’s outburst pic.twitter.com/13IHvQACAx
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024
At the time, the Chiefs were trailing, and Travis Kelce and had yet to make any impact on the game, which Kansas City went on to win 25-22.
But on Wednesday’s podcast, Jason Kelce commented on the controversy and scolded his younger brother.
“The broadcast showed you having a heated exchange with Coach Reid,” Jason Kelce said.
Travis Kelce admitted that the moment was not his best: “So heated. People are all over this.”
“I mean, I get it,” he continued.
Jason Kelce replied, “You crossed a line. I think we can both agree on that.”
Jason and Trav shared their real thoughts on the sideline moment with Coach Reid pic.twitter.com/npWn3BWT4l
— New Heights (@newheightshow) February 14, 2024
“I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff,” the younger Kelce replied.
“I mean, let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there’s better ways to handle this, retrospectively,” Jason Kelce interjected.
Travis Kelce stated he needs to learn to relax and appreciate boundaries but also said that Reid approached him quickly after the viral incident and that there was no bad blood between them.
Jason Kelce later joked, “Next time [Reid] gets fired up at you, he’s coming hot at you.”
