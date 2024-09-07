Share
Travis Kelce Savagely Roasted Over New Look as NFL Season Kicks Off - 'Haircut May Be the Worst'

 By Jack Davis  September 7, 2024 at 12:39pm
The sideline Style Police were handing out citations to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for a haircut malfunction after seeing Kelce’s new look on Thursday.

During pre-game warmups before the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, Kelce was seen sporting a thick mustache and a haircut that, according to the New York Post, “resembles something like a bowl cut in the front with more of a straightforward haircut in the back.”

Over at Outkick, the fashionistas decreed that Kelce had a “ messy Caesar mullet combo.”

Outkick also vented its thoughts that since Kelce has become an appendage of the Taylor Swift entourage he “has become noticeably more eccentric with his appearance,” while admitting that because he is, after all, romancing Swift, “something must be working.”

Social media users were decidedly not fans of the new look, with one comment noting, “Travis Kelce’s haircut may be the worst mens cut of all time.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked recently that Swift is responsible for change in Kelce’s appearance, according to the Daily Mail.

“You got the old man,” he said, referring to Kelce. “I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden, Taylor gets him to do it.”

Swift joined Kelce and his teammates for a post-game celebration Thursday night, according to Page Six.

“Taylor got a little drunky,” Page Six said it was told by a source it did not name.

Swift attended the game, and was miffed that her plan to show up was leaked in advance, according to Page Six.

“She has presidential-level security,” Page Six said it was told by a source it did not name. “After Austria, her security firm is not too happy that her whereabouts are out.”

Last month, three Swift concerts in Vienna were canceled after fears of an attack linked to the Islamic State.

 

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
