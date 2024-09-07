Travis Kelce Savagely Roasted Over New Look as NFL Season Kicks Off - 'Haircut May Be the Worst'

The sideline Style Police were handing out citations to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for a haircut malfunction after seeing Kelce’s new look on Thursday.

During pre-game warmups before the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, Kelce was seen sporting a thick mustache and a haircut that, according to the New York Post, “resembles something like a bowl cut in the front with more of a straightforward haircut in the back.”

Over at Outkick, the fashionistas decreed that Kelce had a “ messy Caesar mullet combo.”

This is not a man who’s ever planning to be on the market again. Travis Kelce went to the barber shop, sat down in that chair and said “give me the most awkward haircut you can think of to let the ladies know that THIS man ain’t looking!” pic.twitter.com/UqoSMH97TF — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 6, 2024

Outkick also vented its thoughts that since Kelce has become an appendage of the Taylor Swift entourage he “has become noticeably more eccentric with his appearance,” while admitting that because he is, after all, romancing Swift, “something must be working.”

Social media users were decidedly not fans of the new look, with one comment noting, “Travis Kelce’s haircut may be the worst mens cut of all time.”

Travis Kelce’s barber hates him more than niners fans and Anti-Swifties pic.twitter.com/V2pAy1S07m — OM🅰️R 🐝 (@DO177812K) September 6, 2024

Kelce looks like he tried to cut his own hair — Kyle Morgan CATAPULT Southwest Regional Scout (@KyleMorgan_XOS) September 6, 2024

Travis Kelce’s hair looks horrible, was that Swifty’ s design for him? Looks like a Bozo. — Southern Man (@BrettSouthern) September 6, 2024

Travis Kelce with the rent-a-cop mustache and the my cousin is my girlfriend haircut. — Bri (@briforever037) September 6, 2024

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked recently that Swift is responsible for change in Kelce’s appearance, according to the Daily Mail.

“You got the old man,” he said, referring to Kelce. “I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden, Taylor gets him to do it.”

Swift joined Kelce and his teammates for a post-game celebration Thursday night, according to Page Six.

“Taylor got a little drunky,” Page Six said it was told by a source it did not name.

Swift attended the game, and was miffed that her plan to show up was leaked in advance, according to Page Six.

“She has presidential-level security,” Page Six said it was told by a source it did not name. “After Austria, her security firm is not too happy that her whereabouts are out.”

Last month, three Swift concerts in Vienna were canceled after fears of an attack linked to the Islamic State.

