Travis Kelce Takes Veiled Shot at Aaron Rodgers Following 'Mr. Pfizer' Comment

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce slid in another jab at NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in their ongoing rivalry of repartee.

Kelce, when not making headlines for his relationship with superstar singer Taylor Swift, and Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon in his first game with the New York Jets, have been volleying back and forth since October.

It began when Kelce announced he would be a spokesman for the drug company Pfizer and encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when they get flu shots. Rodgers, an outspoken critic of vaccine mandates, took a shot at Kelce and the two were off to the races with one-liners at each other.

Kelce offered a new comment to The Wall Street Journal. It began with a show of sympathy for the injured Rodgers, then turned into a veiled shot over Rodgers’ regular Tuesday appearances on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Travis Kelce took a jab at Aaron Rodgers over his ‘Pat McAfee Show’ comments https://t.co/HIcku5sjlT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 21, 2023

“Aaron’s always been cool to me. I knew he was trying to have some fun,” Kelce told the Journal.

Then came the jab.

“He’s in a situation where Tuesdays are his game days,” Kelce said. “So I get it, man, I’ve been injured, too… Who knows what the guy is going through?”

Are you a fan of Aaron Rodgers?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 69% (18 Votes) No: 31% (8 Votes)

Rodgers hung the nickname of “Mr. Pfizer” on Kelce during an Oct. 3 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Kelce responded the nickname “was pretty good.”

“I mean with the ’stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers? Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family,’ he said.

The final comment referenced the fact that Jets owner Woody Johnson is an heir to the family that operates the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, which made a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers also offered to debate Kelce on the topic.

“Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he would be in a vax war with me. This ain’t a war, homie, this is just conversation,” Rodgers said on the “McAfee” show.

The two actually met up on Oct. 1, when Kelce’s Chiefs played the Jets in a nationally televised “Sunday Night Football” game.

In an episode of the “New Heights” podcast Kelce creates with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce described that meeting, according to Fox News.

“I didn’t shoot him a text or anything like that (when he got hurt) so just wanted to go up to him and tell him how excited I was and how bummed out we were he got banged up and needed to get surgery,” Kelce said, according to Fox.

“You hate to see the great ones go down with injury. I went up to him to tell him we were all hurting for him and hopefully he gets healthy quickly,” Kelce said.

