Travis Kelce's Sister-in-Law Refused to Watch Super Bowl After 'Superstition Kicked in Hard'

Superstition is as much a part of sports as the game itself is, and when it came to the Super Bowl, Kylie Kelce couldn’t help but give in to the notion.

Kylie is the wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, whose brother Travis is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis Kelce secured a pricey VIP suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for his family, girlfriend Taylor Swift and a few friends to watch last Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kylie Kelce made it to the suite, but that was as far as she went.

Because of her superstition, instead of watching the game, Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law watched the watchers to see how it was going.

“At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday night, according to the New York Post.

Kylie is so me for this one😂 i never watch the game live, always afterwards

We love you #kyliekelce #kelce #swiftie pic.twitter.com/9ZNcMe9OT6 — justdoingnothingg (@lauSPNfam) February 13, 2024

“I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs. Here is @sarahhking_ being the real MVP. I was just watching her reactions and that kept me in the loop,” Kylie wrote of Sarah King, one of her friends.

Kylie noted that her three daughters were not in the crowd in the suite.

“I think it’s a little bit controversial, but even during regular-season games, I don’t take the girls to every game. They’re still very young,” Kylie said, according to People.

“A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming, and there’s three of them. It can get hectic, it’s just a lot.

“I love to do things that set them up for success. The thought of traveling cross-country with them [while] Jason’s going to be super busy, and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn’t ideal.”

Kylie said watching the game on TV was better for her children.

“We think they’ll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it’ll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way,” Kylie said.

In a recent podcast, Jason Kelce noted another quirk of his wife.

“Kylie got some love from the Philadelphia fans for her continued refusal to wear Chiefs gear even though she has personal connections,” he said, per People.

“I have tried [saying], ‘Kylie, we have family in the game, it’s OK to cheer on that team. They’re not playing the Eagles. You realize this isn’t against the Eagles right?’ She just refuses,” Jason said.

Kylie Kelce did wear red to the Super Bowl — the Chiefs won 25-22 in overtime — but the color was in honor of the University of Cincinnati, which both Kelce brothers attended.

