Treason: Milley Secretly Called Chinese General to Tell Him He'd Give Advance Warning of a US Attack - Book

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley may have conspired last year to commit treason against then-President Donald Trump — and against the United States.

That’s the takeaway from a new book from Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which recounts that Milley called his Chinese counterpart — Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army — on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the presidential election took place.

According to The Washington Post, Woodward and Costa wrote that during the call, Milley said: “General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

According to Woodward and Costa, Li “took the chairman at his word.”

If what the Post journalists wrote is true, Milley conspired to commit treason; and he should be removed and prosecuted immediately.

It’s as simple as that.

This is the same general, mind you, who has been at the forefront of pushing the conspiracy theory that the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6 was some sort of domestic terrorist-led armed insurrection by white supremacists.

In reality, a few hundred unarmed protesters and rioters stormed the Capitol in an event that pales in comparison to the many Black Lives Matter-inspired riots and looting sprees that ravaged cities across the U.S. throughout the year prior.

Despite this, Milley and others among the deep-state establishment claimed — and possibly even believe — that a coordinated group of so-called right-wing domestic extremists, inspired by Trump, was set on taking over the government.

According to the Post, Woodward and Costa’s book quotes CIA Director Gina Haspel as telling Milley “We are on the way to a right-wing coup.”

That wasn’t even remotely true.

Nonetheless, Milley and others have used these lies — which were thoroughly debunked in an investigative report published by The Western Journal back in July — to discredit and undermine former President Trump.

Why? Because Trump upset the establishment.

And now, with Trump out of office, Milley couldn’t be happier.

According to another book authored by Washington Post reporters months ago, on Inauguration Day, Milley was asked by former first lady Michelle Obama how he was feeling on the inauguration stage.

“No one has a bigger smile today than I do,” Milley said. “You can’t see it under my mask, but I do.”

Of course, he was happy. Despite the events that have followed Biden’s swearing-in — skyrocketing inflation, dead servicemen and women in Afghanistan, and Americans stranded in the terrorist-controlled territory — Milley got what he’s always wanted.

A return to the establishment’s order.

