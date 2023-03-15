Treasury Department 'Caves,' Hands Over Biden Family 'Suspicious Activity Reports'

Trumpeting that the Biden administration “caves” to the demands of House Republicans, a key House panel announced Tuesday the Treasury Department will allow a review of suspicious activity reports filed by banks concerning the activities of multiple Biden family members.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said the panel will be able to review the documents privately, according to a news release on the website of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability

“After two months of dragging their feet, the Treasury Department is finally providing us with access to the suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their associates’ business transactions,” Comer, who began asking for the documents in January, said.

“It should never have taken us threatening to hold a hearing and conduct a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for Treasury to finally accommodate part of our request. For over 20 years, Congress had access to these reports but the Biden Administration changed the rules out of the blue to restrict our ability to conduct oversight,” Comer said.

Comers said documents already reviewed showed that “one company owned by a Biden associate received a $3 million dollar wire from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency. Soon after, hundreds of thousands of dollars in payouts went to members of the Biden family.”

“We are going to continue to use bank documents and suspicious activity reports to follow the money trail to determine the extent of the Biden family’s business schemes, if Joe Biden is compromised by these deals, and if there is a national security threat,” Comer said.

Suspicious activity reports cover large transactions. As noted by Reuters, a report must be filed with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network “whenever there is a suspected case of money laundering or fraud.”

Abbe Lowell, one of Hunter Biden’s lawyers, said the hunt for information is meaningless, according to USA Today.

“After five years of the same old, disproven conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden and his family, Rep. Comer’s political obsession comes at the high cost of time and money that could be spent actually improving the lives of Americans,” Lowell said.

Comer said Hunter Biden is only one piece of the picture.

“The media says this is a Hunter Biden investigation. This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and we’re investigating the Biden family, and again, after this new batch of information, it expands. There are more family members involved in this than just the president’s son,” Comer said Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

Comer said his committee “can’t identify any business” purpose for the wire transfers being investigated.

“They don’t manufacture anything, they don’t sell anything, they don’t own any real estate. We don’t know what the business is. My theory is, it’s influence-peddling, and if so, that’s wrong,” he said.

Comer said the $3 million was divided to include a new person not named before, according to Fox News.

“There were three different Biden family members that received a cut from that $3 million, including a new Biden family member that’s never before been included in any of these investigations, So, our question is: What exactly did they do to receive that money? What was the purpose of that $3 million wire?” he said.

“Now, that’s just the first wire that we’ve actually been able to obtain bank records. There are many, many more,” he said.

“I’m not going to disclose that new name because that really changes things because what we assumed was this was just about the president’s son and two brothers, but now there’s a new name that’s emerged,” Comer said, adding, “So, we’ve got a problem here with respect to trying to determine what exactly this family was doing to receive these transactions from China.”

