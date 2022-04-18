Share
Commentary

'They're Treating Him Like a Dog': Jill Biden Pats Joe Biden on Hand and Tells Him 'Just Stay'

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  April 18, 2022 at 12:02pm
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the first White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019. The annual event had been canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Flanked by two tall Easter bunnies, the Bidens addressed the crowd from the Truman Balcony. Biden said, “This year we’re finally getting together again and it’s so special. It means so much to see and hear the children and all the families show up to be here today.”

“The president and I are so excited that you are here,” Jill Biden told the crowd. “As your first lady and as a teacher, I’ve seen again and again that learning doesn’t only happen in a classroom. There are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day. And that’s especially true here at the White House. For generations, presidents and first ladies and kids just like you celebrated the Easter Egg Roll together, racing and making crafts, reading books and of course, meeting the Easter bunny.”

The theme of this year’s event was “Eggucation,” and CBS News reported the White House South Lawn included “a reading nook, talent show and schoolhouse activity area.”

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon read a book to children gathered at the reading nook as the Bidens watched. Then it was their turn to read to the children. And this was when the event took a disturbing turn.

The First Lady picked up a copy of “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” and her husband joked, “They’re not going to let me read at all.”

Jill handed over the book and said he could read the first page. He does so without consequence. She finishes the book and the crowd applauds.

Does Jill Biden think people don't see her husband's decline?

Jill places her hand on his arm and says, “Just stay,” as if he were a child or even a dog. Biden chuckles and tells the crowd, “She’s telling me, ‘just sit, don’t move.'”

This prompts nervous laughter from his wife. It was not a mirthful kind of laugh, but an ‘I can’t believe you just said that’ type of laugh. “I’m the teacher, you know,” she said, covering her embarrassment.

No, you’re a woman who wanted to be first lady so badly that you pushed your husband, who was already showing signs of cognitive decline in April 2019, to run for president. You’re a woman who thinks she’s been able to hide his deterioration over the past three years, and won’t allow herself to see that he’s become a laughingstock on the world stage.

The clip of her remark quickly went viral on social media prompting one journalist to caption it, “Today in elder abuse,” which is exactly what it is.

I hope being first lady is worth the humiliation she’s brought to her husband.

Biden never accomplished anything particularly noteworthy over his half-century in Washington. But thanks to his wife’s unbridled ambition, he’ll always be remembered as the senile president who did more damage to America in 15 months than the “five worst presidents in American history” combined, as former President Donald Trump rightfully told a crowd at a March South Carolina rally.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
