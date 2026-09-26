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Meryl Streep attends the "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Wardrobe Auction in support of CPJ And CFDA at Christie's on Sept. 10, 2026, in New York City.
Meryl Streep attends the "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Wardrobe Auction in support of CPJ And CFDA at Christie's on Sept. 10, 2026, in New York City. (Jason Mendez / Getty Images for CPJ)

'Tremendous Heresy': CS Lewis' Family Confirms He'd Be 'Turning Over in His Grave' Over Netflix's Aslan Casting

 By Michael Austin  September 26, 2026 at 3:45pm
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The family of C.S. Lewis is reportedly unhappy with Meryl Streep voicing Aslan in the upcoming “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” adaptation by Netflix.

The company chose Streep to voice Aslan, a male lion who symbolizes Jesus in Lewis’ widely beloved children’s series and Christian allegory, despite the fact that Streep is a woman.

Dr. Ted Baehr, the founder of Movieguide, said in an interview with CBN News that he recently visited Tim Gresham — the son of 80-year-old Douglas Gresham, the stepson of Lewis.

The elder Gresham is the godfather of Baehr’s daughter-in-law, and Baehr relayed the family’s view of Streep as Aslan.

“C.S. Lewis would be turning over in his grave. His family is very upset about it, and I think we should be upset about it,” Baehr said of the casting choice.

“Theologically this is a tremendous heresy and it’s a tremendous problem… So it shouldn’t happen.”

Baehr indicated that Lewis’ family agrees with the sentiment from many Christians that replacing Aslan with a woman dangerously tampers with the allegory.

He also claimed that the family is working to regain control of The C.S. Lewis Company, which entered into an agreement with Netflix in 2018 to create new “Narnia” series and films.

“They did a big campaign. They’re trying to regain control of The C.S. Lewis Company in order that–” Baehr said before cutting himself off, as noted by The Christian Post.

“The problem is, and this happens quite often — no, I shouldn’t tell you that. But anyway, things happen.”

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Baehr continued by listing the problems with casting a woman to voice Aslan.

“One, it’s beloved; one, it’s going to destroy the brand. But there’s a deeper issue, which is the theological issue,” he said.

“Because God the Father, and Jesus the Son and the Holy Spirit and, of course, the whole process leads toward ‘The Last Battle,’ and ‘The Last Battle’ represents Jesus in Heaven,” he said in reference to the final “Narnia” book.

“If God is a Father, He is not Meryl Streep pretending to be a father. He’s not trans. He’s the Father, He’s our Father. He loves us, He adopts us,” Baehr added.

“You have to have God as a Father. You can’t have God being voiced as a woman. This is not theologically correct.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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