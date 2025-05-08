Tren de Aragua’s violent criminal activities in the United States now extend to youth looking to take up the mantle.

The New York Daily News reported, on Friday, Times Square saw a gang of children, teenagers, and young adults — ranging in age from 12 to 19 – allegedly attack two New York City Police officers trying to stop a mugging.

The Daily News said, as of Tuesday, four of the 11 alleged attackers had been apprehended. Police are searching for the rest.

The suspects are reportedly part of Diablos de la 42, a youth wing of Tren de Aragua.

Footage of the attack was posted to social media platform X by political commentator LibsofTikTok.

NEW: A mob of about 12 individuals, allegedly part of the violent foreign gang Tren de Aragua, attacked two NYPD officers who were attempting to stop an assault. How long till Democrats defend this? pic.twitter.com/nS2alyjwvl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 6, 2025

The New York Post reported, the charges include obstructing governmental administration, riot, and menacing for a 16 and 17-year-old while the 17-year-old was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and assault on a police officer.

A 14 year old was charged as well, but a 12-year-old was released with a family court hearing pending.

Per multiple sources, all four assailants were living in New York’s hotels set up as centers to house illegal immigrants.

The Post reported comments made by one police officer, expressing his frustration with the situation.

“Is this what a sanctuary city is supposed to be?” he said, adding that the 12-year-old had already been in trouble with police when he was 11. “One of these kids was 11 years old when he was the ringleader of that Central Park robbery pattern.”

He went onto blast New York‘s policies for allowing a situation like this to manifest. “What is it going to take for some of this policy to change when you have an 11, now 12-year-old, running around — or anybody — committing these crimes?”

This situation has all the makings of failed Democratic policies.

You have an overflow of illegal immigrants in New York finding free housing. Some of these people have affiliations with international criminal organizations. Finally, they’re terrorizing police trying to do their jobs.

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of Friday comes from the fact that several of the assailants are children.

Gangs prey on youth in an effort to condition the next generation to carry on their work while they are still young and impressionable.

Although New York City Mayor Eric Adams recognizes age as a factor here, the Daily News relayed his views, stating age cannot be a shield for someone acting violent.

“If you are 15 and decide to stab someone, I don’t want to hear people tell me it’s a young person,” he said. “When you’re a victim of a crime, the last thing your thinking about is the age of the person.”

Although President Donald Trump’s return marked a complete shift in dealing with illegal immigration, it’s clear New York still has a long road ahead.

