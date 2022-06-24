Trent Franks: The Fall of Roe Is Nothing Short of an American Awakening

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love [has] always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it — always.” — Mahatma Gandhi

In its 50th year of existence, Roe v. Wade, the deadliest and most evil Supreme Court opinion in America’s history — has fallen.

A warm and hopeful beam of sunlight has finally broken through the clouds of ignorance, deceit and elitist arrogance to shine once again on those tiny innocent faces who have waited so long.

It is an unspeakable tragedy that for so many millions of them, help did not come in time.

Roe dismembered, disarticulated and barbarically wiped from the face of the earth more than 63 million of America’s most helpless children. It deprived tens of millions of mothers of the most priceless treasure this earthly life has to offer — and all the immeasurable gifts of hope, love and genius these forgotten little children of God might have brought into this world are now lost to humanity forever. This is the legacy of Roe v. Wade.

Like all of the “civilized” genocides in history, there had to first come that official decree that the victims were not “persons” like the “rest of us.” America did that very thing in the days of slavery.

In the devastating loss and remorse that followed, we passed the 14th Amendment to the Constitution to attempt to correct and prevent such an egregious wrong in the future. It says, “No state shall … deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

This is the same amendment in which the Roe court found a federal right to abortion but somehow missed the right to life for the unborn human child. The court said it could not “speculate” as to when life begins at that point in the “development of man’s knowledge.”

How different the world might have been had the Roe court consulted and heeded nearly any 10th-grade biology teacher in America.

Indeed, we should ask ourselves how different the world might have been if the Supreme Court had found the courage to recognize the personhood of a slave named Dred Scott in 1857 — or if the Reich Ministry for Public Enlightenment in Germany had recognized the humanity of the Jews in 1939 instead of labeling them “untermenschen” (subhuman).

This paramount question of human life is and has always been the truly relevant and pivotal question. As the Civil War and World War II should have taught us, the danger of dismissing or distorting it cannot be overstated.

Ultimately, if abortion does not take an innocent human life, many of us have wasted much of our own lives addressing a non-issue. If abortion on demand does take innocent human lives, then few other human causes could be more worthy than bringing an end to such cataclysmic carnage and suffering.

It should be terrifying to us all that the radical pro-abortion left no longer pretends to debate the question of when life begins. It has graduated to a far more ominous and insidious pronouncement: “It doesn’t matter if a human life is taken.”

Abortion on demand with no apology! Indeed, it has now displaced what remained of the Democratic Party to create a cult of death whose most proud and core sacrament is abortion on demand at any stage of development for any reason — or for no reason whatsoever.

This is the very nadir of depravity and a merciless doctrine that America will reject in the state-by-state, person-by-person examination of our national conscience in the tumultuous post-Roe days ahead.

Despite the mind-bending legal schizophrenia rampant among the pro-abortion intelligentsia (worthy of an entirely new branch of study in psychotic disorders), there is something in each of us, in the quietness of our own hearts, that recognizes that each one of these little victims is one of us.

There will come a day when America will awaken and help the world emerge from the delusional fog of euphemisms and distortions cloaking abortion on demand. The incomprehensible evil of the merciless mass annihilation of these most defenseless human beings will finally dawn upon us.

Even the blindest of us will finally see the abortion merchants and their media collaborators as the naked emperors they truly are — and their 60 million victims as the helpless little human innocents they truly were.

When we do finally muster the courage to open our eyes to retrospectively see the dismembered bodies of the “least of these,” our little brothers and sisters, we will not see “freedom of choice” or “reproductive rights” (like we once saw “slavery rights”).

We will see the victims of unimaginable and undeniable child abuse. We will see these little children as victims of the vilest conceivable kind of human trafficking whose tiny body parts were sold to the highest bidder by those who had already been paid to dismember them alive.

We will see the undeniable gender and racial discrimination employed against them by the racist legacy of Planned Parenthood. We will see the most excluded of all undocumented children who had sought only a safe place with their families in the sunshine of life.

The inexpressibly evil genocide of abortion on demand will finally be seen as the worst a deceived civilization had to offer. It will be at once a moment of transcendent epiphany and crushing grief.

Daniel Webster said, “Hold on, my friends, to the Constitution and to the republic for which it stands. Miracles do not cluster, and what has happened once in 6,000 years may not happen again. Hold on to the Constitution, for if the American Constitution should fail, there will be anarchy throughout the world.”

At the very moment when those destiny words were falling from Webster’s lips, there was great turmoil in the hearts of Americans over the 6,000-year-old institution of state-sanctioned human slavery.

That turmoil crescendoed in the American Civil War. When it was finally over, Americans began to come together again and recognize anew that all of us are created equal.

Martin Luther King Jr. reminded us that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” The arc of justice has now fallen across Roe v. Wade, and Roe takes its rightful and ignominious place in hell beside the Dred Scott decision.

By the grace of God, today marks another moment when America will begin to come together to recognize, again and anew, that all of us, even the smallest and most helpless, are created equal.

Today, June 24, 2022, six Supreme Court Justices honored and heeded the words of Daniel Webster and their oath to the American Constitution.

May June 24, 2022, mark the day in history when the state-sanctioned murder of unborn children began to inexorably disappear from the earth.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.