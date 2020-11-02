Trent Franks: To Republicans Voting for Biden, Your Narcissistic Treachery Deceives No One

In 1781, Samuel Adams, one of America’s leading Founding Fathers, wrote, “Let each Citizen remember, at the Moment he is offering his Vote, that he is not making a Present or a Compliment to please an Individual, or at least that he ought not so to do; but that he is executing one of the most solemn Trusts in human Society, for which he is accountable to God and his Country.”

It is important to recognize that the perfect choice is never on any election ballot. We are tasked with the sacred responsibility of choosing the best of the candidates running. To overlook the best in search of the perfect is to perpetrate the worst.

Either Donald Trump or Joe Biden will win this election. Any feigned or imagined third alternative or “higher principle” in this case is either methodical deception or fundamentally delusional.

The shallowest failure any American voter could make in this election is to believe or suggest that his or her vote is a choice between two political personalities. We must recognize that we vote not for a person but for what that person stands for and for which direction they will lead America.

In this case, the choice may be whether or not the American republic and her Constitution survive intact, potentially for generations to come.

One of the best ways to judge what a man stands for is by the enemies he keeps.

Even the most woefully incomplete list of Donald Trump’s enemies is impressive.

His enemies include a Democratic Party now wholly owned by a Marxist revolution, 93 percent of the liberal news media, left-wing Hollywood actors, left-wing academia, the Marxist Black Lives Matter organization, those who would weaken our police and military, narcissistic traitors from his own party, the deep state, social media giants, most of the major internet search engines, committed socialists, the abortion industry, Russia, China and those who would insidiously exploit a tragic worldwide pandemic for their own political ends.

Joe Biden has sold out America to each of the above-mentioned enemies of Trump, and all of them fervently hope Joe Biden becomes president.

Donald Trump has kept his promises to America, including the promise to place constitutionalist justices on the Supreme Court.

The left is not concerned that Amy Coney Barrett will distort the Constitution; rather they are concerned that she will keep her promise to apply it as written. They hate the Constitution and would see it fall and America along with it, and they fervently hope Joe Biden becomes president.

Hugo Chavez boldly brought socialism and court packing to Venezuela, once one of the richest countries in South America.

Not one of the thousands of rulings issued by Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice went against Chavez’s Marxist government after it was packed, and today that nation is in socialist chaos, and many average Venezuelan citizens are foraging for food in the streets. The Democratic Party is the party of socialism and court packing, and they fervently hope Joe Biden becomes president.

When Joe Biden was vice president, the Obama administration made a deal with Iran (the world’s greatest sponsor of terrorism) that would eventually allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump withdrew America from that insane pact and then proceeded to destroy ISIS. If we could display the mind of the Iranian and terrorist leaders, we would all realize that they fervently hope Joe Biden becomes president.

The Democratic Party, for all of its false statements of being for “the little guy,” has a heartless history. Democrats were the party of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan, segregation and Jim Crow laws, and today Democrats are the party of abortion on demand for any reason or no reason throughout the entire nine months of pregnancy at taxpayer expense.

In the past, Joe Biden said abortion is always wrong. Not long ago, Joe Biden opposed forcing taxpayers to fund abortion. Now he has changed his mind and strongly supports taxpayer funding of abortion.

As Joe Biden has knowingly betrayed the innocent, he will betray you, too. Kamala Harris is living proof that Joe Biden has completely sold out to the pro-abortion Marxist left. He attributes his change of mind to not wanting to “impose his personal view on others.” It’s safe to say that a child in the process of being dismembered alive probably doesn’t understand Mr. Biden’s open-minded magnanimity.

The Democratic Party supports an abortion industry that targets black women and their babies to the point that a black child is three to five times more likely to be aborted than a white child. Twenty million American black children have been killed as a result.

Joe Biden sold out millions of the most innocent of human beings on earth for political gain. The many players in the abortion industry fervently hope Joe Biden becomes president.

Simply stated, Donald Trump has been the most pro-life president in American history. Millions of innocent unborn lives may hang in the balance in this election. One candidate has proven himself dedicated to saving them. The other proposes to force taxpayers to pay for their murder.

One of these candidates will win.

Certain self-righteous “Republican leaders” say they deeply oppose the left-wing policies of Joe Biden, but intend to vote for Biden regardless, or more cowardly, in this “time of great moral crisis, preserve their neutrality” by withholding their vote from either candidate because President Trump is “arrogant” or has “insulted” them.

To them, I would say your narcissistic duplicity deceives no one. Most of you bear a grudge toward the president, which is often demonstrably rooted in your own failure, and you mindlessly pursue your self-focused vendetta even though you absolutely know it empowers the most evil of left-wing causes.

You may cloak such treachery in high-minded rhetoric, but your betrayal of the innocent, your own stated principles, your country and future generations is inescapable. You will never again be trusted by anyone.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, no president in history has overcome the kind of odds that Donald Trump has overcome. It has always perplexed the establishment from both parties who reflexively place image over substance.

The American people are not blind to the faults of Donald Trump. However, they instinctively discern and choose a sometimes awkward and undiplomatic personality who loves America and her founding ideals over the charismatic, well-spoken elitists who hate both.

Though they may never admit it, in the minds of his detractors, Donald Trump’s greatest sin is that he has the courage to stand up to them and fight for what will truly make America strong and great again.

Whether they know it or not, America will need courage like his again in the days and years to come.

We will need it to prevent economic calamity in the future. We will need it to face down anarchy in our streets and terrorism from abroad, and we will need it to arrest the Marxism that encroaches upon us and threatens to undo the Founders’ dream and the Constitution itself.

Daniel Webster, one of the greatest statesmen in America’s history, once said, “Hold on, my friends, to the Constitution and to the Republic for which it stands. Miracles do not cluster, and what has happened once in 6,000 years, may not happen again, for if the American Constitution should fail, there will be anarchy throughout the world.”

With the stark reality of the 2020 election upon us, Mr. Webster’s words have taken on a tectonic relevance.

There comes a moment in the life of every people when they must clear their heads and acquit themselves well — as statesmen.

Ladies and gentlemen, that moment has come.

For the sake of our children. For the sake of all of those who founded this nation and dreamed of what America could someday be, and for the sake of all those since then who have died in darkness so Americans could walk in the light of freedom, may God give us the courage and wisdom to re-elect Donald Trump.

