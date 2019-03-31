Trey Gowdy Explodes on Adam Schiff: CIA May Stop Providing Information

Former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy predicted Sunday that the U.S. intelligence community may stop providing information to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff because he “leaks like a screen door on a submarine.”

Gowdy was asked to weigh in on Republicans’ decision on Thursday to call on Schiff to step down as chairman of the House panel.

“Never seen that before,” said Gowdy, who served on the intelligence panel before leaving Congress in January. “We never voted to remove or ask a chairperson to step down.”

“Adam is a deeply partisan person. He did everything he could to make sure Hillary Clinton became president. And he’s done everything he could to keep a cloud over the Trump presidency,” Gowdy said of Schiff.

Gowdy suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could potentially remove Schiff as chairman of the committee. He also said that the CIA and other intelligence community agencies could withhold intelligence from Schiff.

“The next thing that’s going to happen is the … different intelligence entities are going to say, ‘You know what, Chairman Schiff, if you don’t believe the information we provide to you … if you have the president of the United States not just indicted but in jail and you continue to leak like a screen door on a submarine, we’re going to quit giving you information,” Gowdy said.

“That’s when Pelosi will replace Adam Schiff with someone like (Connecticut Rep.) Jim Himes, who is someone who is … smarter and a lot more reasonable.”

Schiff was a leading voice among Democrats accusing President Trump and his associates of colluding with Russians to influence the 2016 election.

In May 2017, he said that he had seen “more than circumstantial evidence” of collusion.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller appears to have seen different evidence. In a report delivered to the Justice Department on March 22, Mueller said that prosecutors “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Schiff has long been accused of leaking information to the media regarding the Russia probe.

Donald Trump Jr. has accused the Democrat of leaking an inaccurate story about him in December 2017. During his private testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, CNN broke a story that Trump Jr. had received an email on Sept. 4, 2016, that included a link to WikiLeaks materials.

The story was a bombshell at the time because it suggested that Trump Jr. received WikiLeaks documents before they were released to the public.

But CNN’s sources turned out to be wrong. The email was actually dated Sept. 14, 2016, a day after the information was published.

