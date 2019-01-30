Trey Gowdy Lands New Job: Signs Contract with Fox News

Fox News announced Wednesday that it had signed former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy as a contributor.

In a news release, the network said the Republican will offer political and legal analysis on both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Gowdy represented South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District for four terms prior to announcing he would not seek re-election in 2018.

During his time in office, he served as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and was a member of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, as well.

Gowdy gained national prominence as chairman of the House Select Committee on Benghazi.

The committee looked into the events surrounding the attacks on the U.S. diplomatic outpost and CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya, on Sept. 11, 2012.

During an October 2015 hearing, the South Carolinian pressed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on the administration’s representations that the attack was the result of a spontaneous uprising, rather than a planned military assault.

Four Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens, died during the onslaught.

One of Gowdy’s more famous interchanges while in Congress was with former FBI Director James Comey in July 2016, days after the director had announced his recommendation not to criminally prosecute Clinton over her mishandling of classified information.

Gowdy ticked off a series of statements Clinton had made about her private email server that Comey acknowledged before the House Oversight Committee were not true.

Prior to running for Congress, Gowdy served as a federal prosecutor in South Carolina.

In addition to his new position at Fox, Gowdy has joined the law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, where he is a member of the White Collar Defense and Government Investigations team.

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday, the former congressman proclaimed that if the Democrats think they will flip South Carolina from red to blue in 2020, they are sorely mistaken.

Gowdy was asked if the Palmetto State is in play in the presidential contest.

Rep. Trey Gowdy: South Carolina is "not Kamala Harris, AOC territory." pic.twitter.com/EOZ1ofdsGj — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 29, 2019

“Not the one I live in, unless there are two South Carolinas, no,” he responded.

“This is Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham country. This is not Kamala Harris, AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) territory,” Gowdy added.

