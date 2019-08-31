SECTIONS
Trey Gowdy Takes Comey to School over Smug 'Apology' Tweet

By Jared Harris
Published August 31, 2019 at 9:55am
Former South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy unloaded on James Comey after the ex-FBI director posted a smug tweet expressing hope that his critics would say “sorry.”

Speaking Friday on Fox News, Gowdy insisted he would not be issuing an apology to the controversial former intelligence figure.

“I never said Comey would or should go to jail,” Gowdy said.

“I’m certainly not going to apologize to anyone who violated FBI and Department of Justice policy, who violated an employment agreement, who shared sensitive information about an ongoing investigation, who sent classified information to an unauthorized person and then had amnesia when the FBI came to his home to try to retrieve government property.”

Comey was caught leaking sensitive information regarding private conversations with President Donald Trump to The New York Times by using one of his friends as a middleman.

TRENDING: Why We Concealed Carry: Video Captures Random Woman Stabbing Child in Face, Parents Helpless To Stop

He did this in the hopes that an independent counsel would be appointed to investigate Trump.

“I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me,” Comey tweeted Thursday, “but a quick message with a ‘sorry we lied about you’ would be nice.”

Although the Justice Department’s inspector general found that Comey did not leak classified information, the report raked the former director over the coals for violating FBI policies and setting a bad example for agents at the bureau.

“I will give him a piece of unsolicited advice,” Gowdy said. “You should aspire to more in life than simply skating by without having been indicted.”

Gowdy even took aim at Comey’s book, smugly titled “A Higher Loyalty,” after the former director dodged any criminal charges, though in a seemingly narrow manner.

“If that is your goal in life to just not meet every essential element of a criminal offense and you think you should be congratulated and apologized to simply because you were not indicted, you better give back some of those ‘Higher Loyalty’ speaking fees,” Gowdy said.

Gowdy isn’t alone in his disdain for Comey.

RELATED: Report: FBI Examining Cameras from Epstein Jail

Should Comey apologize for his behavior?

Countless Americans and politicians are all disgusted at the former FBI chief’s behavior.

Trump himself went off at the former FBI chief after the IG report was released, insisting that Comey “should be ashamed of himself.”

This likely won’t be the last we hear from Comey’s apparent victory lap.

But one thing is for sure.

People like Trey Gowdy will always be there to keep Comey’s pride in check.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Submit a Correction





Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
