Trey Gowdy Tears into House Democrats' Trump Investigation: 'Disaster from Day One'

Former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina on Saturday denigrated House Democrats’ efforts to use their investigations as a vehicle to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“This has been a disaster from day one and I don’t expect that to change,” Gowdy, who formerly chaired the House Oversight Committee, said on the Fox News show “Your World,” according to Fox News.

Gowdy’s comments were echoed on Sunday by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who said the absurdity of House Democrats’ quest for a term to cover their activities is equaled only by the tragedy of their lack of attention to the real issues facing Americans.

Democrats — particularly House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York — have been aggressive about using the word “impeachment” as a blanket term to cover their as-yet-unsuccessful investigations into Trump.

Gowdy said Nadler’s fruitless efforts mirror Democrats’ hopes that the investigation of former special counsel Robert Mueller would prove that Trump colluded with Russia, when it in fact cleared Trump of that allegation. He called Mueller’s appearance before Congress “pathetic.”

TRENDING: Alex Trebek Tells Fans Cancer Numbers Higher Than Before, Must Undergo Chemo Again

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“You talk about mishandling something from day one, Nadler has mishandled — I mean, if we are debating nomenclature between an impeachment inquiry and an impeachment investigation, they’ve already lost,” Gowdy said.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Conway called Democrats’ efforts to brand their inquiries as part of an impeachment proceeding “complete nonsense,” according to Fox News.

“Even Jerry Nadler said impeachment’s just a term. This is a process. They need to get a messaging meeting and they need to read the Constitution, the Democratic Party,” she said.

Do you agree with Gowdy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3918 Votes) 0% (14 Votes)

Conway said the American people need to urge Democrats to drop their Trump obsession and focus on real issues.

“Americans, the Congress work for you, they work for you and they’re wasting your money and their time on trying to impeach a president where there are no high crimes and misdemeanors,” Conway said. “Tell them to vote on the USMCA, get that trade deal done. Tell them drug pricing, infrastructure, keep this great economy humming along, and stop the nonsense of harassing and embarrassing this president and the people around him, when you have no constitutional or legal basis to do so.”

The impeachment obsession of some House Democrats is also worrying moderate Democrats, according to Politico.

Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York, whose mostly rural district has flip-flopped between Democratic and Republican representatives over the past 13 years, met recently with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to urge that Democrats end their lemming-like pursuit of impeachment before they go over the political cliff.

RELATED: Insiders Say House Democrats Are Dozens of Votes Short of Impeachment: Report

“It’s very frustrating for me — someone coming from a district that was one of the districts that helped get us into the majority — having so much focus on things like impeachment or other issues that are divisive,” Brindisi said to Politico. “We should be focusing on the kitchen table issues.”

Fellow New York Democrat Rep. Max Rose outlined his fears in an Op-Ed published in SIlive.

Rose warned Democrats that “we are in danger of losing the trust of the American people if we choose partisan warfare over improving the lives of hardworking families.”

“The truth is impeachment will only tear our country further apart and we will see no progress on the enormous challenges we face as a nation,” he wrote. “Impeachment will not fix our roads and bridges or lower the costs of drugs. Impeachment will not keep our kids safe from gun violence or end the opioid epidemic.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.