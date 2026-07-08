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Erika Kirk, widow of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, surprised a stranger with a thoughtful gesture during a hearing for Kirk's accused murderer.
Erika Kirk, widow of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, surprised a stranger with a thoughtful gesture during a hearing for Kirk's accused murderer. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trial Attendee Stunned by Erika Kirk's Courtroom Gesture Toward a Total Stranger: 'She Showed Love'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 8, 2026 at 11:52am
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Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, sought to comfort a stranger in the courtroom Tuesday after she noticed the woman crying.

Tuesday was the second day of a hearing in Provo, Utah, in the case against accused assassin Tyler Robinson. A judge will determine whether there is enough evidence against him to go to trial.

Robinson is charged with aggravated murder in the Sept 10, 2025, shooting of Charlie Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem.

“Denae Branch, who had lined up with friends at midnight to get some of the few public seats in the courtroom, said she teared up during the hearing, and Erika Kirk reached over to offer her a tissue,” the Associated Press reported.

“She doesn’t know if I’m Team Erika or not, yet she handed me a tissue, and I lost it,” Branch said during the lunch recess. “She didn’t know if I was a friend or not, and she showed love.”

In a video later posted on social media, Branch recounted, “I went thinking I was going to support Erika, and at one point I turn around, and I see her just holding on to her sweet mother-in-law, and I kind of lose it and start crying. Next thing I know, I feel a tap on my shoulder, and I turn back, and Erika is handing me one of her tissues.”

Do you support Erika Kirk?

“She didn’t know that I was there for her. We weren’t allowed to wear anything to tell her that we were there for her,” she added.

Branch concluded, “But that’s just who Erika is; she’s good. I took the tissue, and I looked back at her, and I said, ‘Oh, Erika.’ I hope she feels my prayers for her.”

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet posted on X regarding Tuesday’s courtroom moment: “Millions of people already love and admire Erika Kirk. But there will come a day when even many of her haters will be forced to acknowledge that she is one of the kindest, bravest, most godly, down to earth people ever to step foot in the public eye.”

Related:
Robinson's Alleged Kirk Assassination Rifle and Chilling Messages on Bullet Casings Shown in Court

Brandon Tatum, a former Tucson, Arizona, SWAT officer and friend of Kirk, summarized day two of the evidentiary hearing on The Charlie Kirk Show, saying, “It is clear as the noonday sun that [Robinson] was on campus four times” the day of the shooting.

“The defense isn’t even objecting to it,” he added.

David Hull, a former Utah State Bureau of Investigation agent, also took the stand on Tuesday, testifying that video surveillance footage captured Robinson on campus multiple times on Sept. 10 and into the early morning hours of Sept. 11.

The footage included Robinson allegedly driving a vehicle registered to him into a parking garage on campus and exiting it. Hull testified that he believed the image of the person in the garage was Robinson. The garage is a “short walk” from the location where Kirk was shot on Sept. 10, just after noon.

Investigators also said surveillance footage showed him in a stairwell on campus, now wearing different clothing, Hull said, including long pants instead of shorts, and limping. He suggested Robinson may have been concealing the gun in his pants.

Hull also testified that Robinson could be seen in a stairwell, which gave him access to the roof from which the shot was allegedly taken. Video also captured an individual lying prone on that rooftop shortly thereafter. Hull testified he believed it to be Robinson.

The accused assassin’s DNA was also identified on a screwdriver found on a rooftop at the scene of the shooting, a forensic expert from the state of Utah testified.

A towel, also located near the shooting, also contained his DNA. Prosecutors believe Robinson used the towel to conceal his rifle while on campus.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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