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Flames engulf the intersection of Temescal Canyon and the Pacific Coast Highway as the Palisades Fire devastates a Los Angeles suburb on Jan. 7, 2025.
Flames engulf the intersection of Temescal Canyon and the Pacific Coast Highway as the Palisades Fire devastates a Los Angeles suburb on Jan. 7, 2025. (Robyn Beck - AFP / Getty Images)

Trial of Man Accused of Lighting Infamous Los Angeles Palisades Fire Ends Inconclusively

 By Michael Austin  July 12, 2026 at 7:45am
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The trial for the young man who allegedly started the Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles early last year ended with a locked jury.

The jury in the case of Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, who stood accused of starting the destructive blaze on Jan. 1, 2025, could not reach a unanimous verdict last month, per a report from CNN.

While two jurors said he was guilty, 10 said he was not.

There were three charges against him, and the jury was not unanimous on any of them.

KABC-TV reported that the trial had lasted for eight days, featuring testimony from investigators, experts, and witnesses.

Jurors deliberated for 13 hours but could not reach a verdict.

The jury’s note said, “We have people on both sides that are dead set, unwavering and unwilling to change their opinion.”

Judge Anne Hwang meanwhile wrote that “the court finds there is a manifest necessity to declare a mistrial because the jury is deadlocked.”

A new jury trial for Rinderknecht is scheduled for Oct. 19, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

“According to the indictment, Rinderknecht maliciously started a fire near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles early in the morning on January 1, 2025,” the agency said.

“The fire developed into what became known as the Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history,” the release added.

Jurors were presented with evidence that Rinderknecht had discussed his anger issues with ChatGPT, as well as asked the artificial intelligence chatbot to generate images of fire.

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Previous reports said that Rinderknecht — who worked as an Uber driver — expressed grievances about wealth inequality and was fixated on Luigi Mangione, the left-wing individual who allegedly murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The Department of Justice noted that “the Palisades Fire impacted a large and diverse group of people, including, for example, families whose loved ones died in the fire, residents whose homes burned, business owners whose businesses burned, and federal, state, county, and local public entities whose properties burned in the fire.”

“Thousands of structures burned in the fire, causing thousands of victims to be displaced,” the release continued.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli contended that the evidence still indicates Rinderknecht was responsible for the Palisades fire, per KABC-TV.

Federal prosecutors “fully intend to retry this case before a new jury and obtain guilty verdicts on all charged counts.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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