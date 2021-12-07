Trial Update: Jurors Shown Disturbing Photos of Maxwell Rubbing Epstein's Feet Aboard Airplane

As the Ghislaine Maxwell trial continues, disgusting new photos and information are coming out concerning her involvement with late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday, day seven of the trial, jurors were shown pictures of Maxwell and Epstein together on an airplane where Maxwell was wearing a skimpy top and rubbing his feet, as the New York Post reported.

Other photos were uncovered during an FBI raid of Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion in 2019. Some show Maxwell and Epstein together, like one of Epstein holding Maxwell from behind and another posed shot of the two in a field with a golden retriever, according to the Post.

The National Post reported an image released in the trial on Tuesday showed Epstein’s foot pressed up against Maxwell’s chest as she was rubbing it. Other pictures showed Maxwell kissing Epstein on the cheek and Epstein with an arm around her.

The secrets of Epstein, a sex offender and disgraced financier, are all starting to come out in this trial. And if witness testimonies are to be believed, Maxwell was part of it all.

She faces six charges from four different accusers, which, if she is convicted, could land her a sentence of decades in prison, The New York Times reported.

First, Maxwell is charged with enticing a minor to travel and engage in sex acts with Epstein. Second, she is charged with transporting the same minor on numerous occasions with the intent to have her engage in sex acts.

The third count is for sex trafficking another minor to engage in commercial sex acts with Epstein.

She also faces three charges of conspiracy relating to all the above counts and involving all four of the accusers.

Is Maxwell guilty of all the counts brought against her? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (177 Votes) No: 7% (14 Votes)

The charges carry rather lengthy sentences. Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, while the other charges have maximum penalties of five or 10 years, as the Times reported.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty and her lawyers continue to argue that she was simply scapegoated for all of Epstein’s crimes.

But the photos shown to the jury on Tuesday of Epstein and Maxwell together appear to add to the overwhelming pile of evidence that Epstein was not alone in his crimes.

“The cache of digital photographs seized from Epstein’s New York home during a 2019 raid could bolster prosecutors’ argument that Epstein and Maxwell were ‘partners in crime,'” the National Post reported.

Another photo that was discovered (but not shown to the public) was of Virginia Roberts, now known as Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell’s attorneys said Giuffre was partly nude in the photo.

Giuffre said Maxwell and Epstein trafficked her when was still a teen, but she is not expected to testify in the case, the National Post reported.

Along with the photos shown in the trial, a document recovered from Epstein’s hard drive also outlined the relationship between Maxwell and Epstein, the New York Post wrote.

The document was created in 2002 by a user “Gmax” and said, “Jeffrey and Ghislaine have been together as a couple for the last 11 years. They are, contrary to what many people think, rarely apart. I almost always see them together.”

Things do not look promising for Maxwell. How feasible is her scapegoat argument in the face of evidence that she was on intimate terms with Epstein?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation