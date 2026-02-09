In Tribute to Charlie Kirk, Kid Rock Calls on People to 'Dust Off Bible' Look to Jesus During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Robert Ritchie, aka Kid Rock, honored Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk by adding a stanza about the Bible and Jesus Christ to his rendition of “‘Til You Can’t.”

Ritchie was part of a counterprogramming half-time show hosted by Turning Point that aired during the halftime of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“‘Til You Can’t” is a song originally performed and released by Cody Johnson in 2021 about letting key moments in life pass you by that never come around again.

To close Turning Point’s “All-American Halftime Show,” Ritchie added a new line to the tune, saying, “You know I awoke one Sunday morning all alone with this song stuck in my head. And in that moment, something or someone spoke to me, they said there was still a verse that needed to be written for this song, and to get up and to write it down.”

“There’s a book that’s sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off. There’s a man who died for all our sins hanging from the cross. You can give your life to Jesus, and he’ll give you a second chance, ’til you can’t, ’til you can’t.”

His meaning was clear that once we leave this life, our chance to accept Jesus as savior has passed.

KID ROCK: “There’s a book that’s sitting in your house somewhere that could use some dusting off. There’s a man who died for all our sins hanging from the cross. You can give your life to Jesus, and he’ll give you a second chance…” CHILLS ✝️🙏🏻

pic.twitter.com/NP2gOU0lOP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 9, 2026

As Ritchie finished his performance, a pictorial tribute to Kirk with his wife Erika and their children appeared on the screens next to the stage. An assassin killed Kirk at a campus event in Utah in September. He was 31.

The “All-American Halftime Show” began with a video tribute to Kirk, as well.

Erika thanked Ritchie, as well as artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, who also performed in the program, with a post on social media.

“Ultimately, this is what it’s all about, making Heaven crowded. …I love you Charlie baby, this is all for you,” she wrote.

The @TPUSA All-American Halftime Show was so incredible. Charlie would’ve absolutely loved it. Thank you to the millions that tuned in. I’m so proud of our entire team, staff, and the artists who believed in the vision and mission @KidRock @brantleygilbert @leebrice… pic.twitter.com/jDsyqnmmJT — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) February 9, 2026

Charlie was outspoken about his faith, saying months before his death that’s what he wanted to be most remembered for. Bible sales spiked in September by 36 percent following his death, with 2.4 million sold. Sales finished out 2025 at a 21-year-high in 2025, with 19 million sold in the U.S. alone.

Nearly 20 million have watched Turning Point’s halftime show on its YouTube channel as of Monday afternoon.

ABC News reported the program had over 6 million concurrent halftime viewers during Sunday’s game.

Turning Point spokesman Andrew Kolvet reported Monday morning that there are over 25 million streams on various YouTube channels, which does not include broadcast or other platforms like Rumble, where people tuned in.

It may be the most-streamed broadcast in the history of YouTube, he added, saying they are still finalizing the numbers.

Other outlets streaming the show included Daily Wire+, TBN, Real America’s Voice and OANN, according to ABC News.

The NFL’s halftime show featured Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny, a native of Puerto Rico, who is a strong critic of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts. His program was almost entirely in Spanish.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.